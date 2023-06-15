Expanded Excellence: Michael Prince Johnson Presents Extended Version of ‘Street Of Danger Vol.1’: Listen

By Yotam Dov 52

World-renowned musician and DJ Michael Prince Johnson recently released an extended version of his album “Street of Danger Vol.1,” showcasing his exceptional talents as a composer, musician, producer, and storyteller. The album, which combines EDM, amapiano, chill-out music, and Afro-House genres, features 12 songs including international hits like “Street of Danger Vol.1,” “Madness,” “Think About My Information,” “Don’t Trust Everyone,” “Violent Mind,” and “You’ve Arrived in the Bad World. The album is about being mindful of the consequences of our actions in life. According to The Source magazine, “Johnson is renowned for his unique ability to tell stories through his music and has earned the title of ‘The King of Instrumental Storytelling.’ Johnson has become one of the leading figures in the global music scene.” Johnson’s music has achieved worldwide recognition, garnering radio airplay on mainstream, urban, and alternative radio stations, and consistently topping radio charts in the US and across the globe. His captivating songs have reached a staggering audience of 500 million listeners worldwide through 3000 radio stations in 160 countries. Johnson holds the distinction of being the first instrumental music artist residing in Austria, to achieve such remarkable success.

He has been featured in prestigious magazines and publications, including The Source, AllHipHop, Billboard, LA Weekly, HipHopSince1987, The Hype Magazine, We Rave You, Substream Magazine, Vents Magazine, Celeb Mix, Redx Magazine, The US Journal, Music Star News, Elite Music News, New York Weekly, Cali Post, Feature Weekly, and more. According to AllHipHop magazine, “Johnson’s immense talent and influence in the music industry have made him one of our time’s most important instrumental musicians.” His music has resonated with audiences in North America (the US and Canada), Europe (the UK, Ireland, and Austria), Oceania (Australia and New Zealand), South America (Peru), Africa (Egypt), and Asia (Korea). Johnson’s instrumental songs blend various genres, showcasing his musical genius and exploring diverse themes such as African history, psychology, sociology, love stories, and current issues. With over 70 albums and 600 songs released since 2007, Johnson has established himself as a prolific and innovative artist. He produces, composes, arranges, performs, and mixes all of his songs and albums, earning critical acclaim and a devoted following among music lovers worldwide. He also forms a musical duo, The 72 Diamonds, alongside his wife Michaela Queenie Johnson.

For more information about his latest album, “Street Of Danger Vol.1” (Extended Version), and upcoming concerts, visit www.worldoceanmusicgroup.com. The album is available on all digital platforms. You can listen to the album on YouTube using this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oA- _LpDARS8&list=PLN2sIryPxQqeKZzn3iZ3T7DPVnS3_lbDA

Image Credit: Michael Prince Johnson (Press)