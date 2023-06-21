Fred again.. announces massive run of shows in London, Europe and USA

By Ellie Mullins 489

The shows will include multiple night runs of some of the biggest venues that Fred again.. has played at to date, with dates across London, Europe and USA for later in the year.

The rise of Fred again.. has been stratospheric, and there’s no doubt about that. Whilst blowing up and garnering viral success online for his unique style of music and his energetic live shows, everyone wants a piece of the musician. Expectedly, this has lead to an insane demand for tickets to see one of his shows, with instant sell outs becoming the norm. Now, he’s announced a historic run of shows as part of a massive tour starting this September.

To start, he’ll be heading to the UK capital of London to play not one, but four nights in a row at the iconic Alexandra Palace. With a capacity of 10,250, this is a huge deal. After these in-demand shows, he’ll start his Europe tour in Berlin, following with a two night run in Amsterdam, a date in Brussels and another two night run in Paris. Explaining his reasoning for not going to more cities on this tour, he said:

“Right now for the type of things I want to try wit the show and musically it made most sense to set up in one venue for more shows rather than moving about”

A month later, he heads out to America, where he’ll focus on three nights in a row at Forest Hills Stadium in New York on October 12-14, with what will be his biggest part of the tour yet to follow: a monumental 8 nights at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. For any artist to achieve this is a huge feat, but even more so for an electronic artist, which goes to prove how many boundaries Fred again.. is pushing.

Pre-sale tickets for all dates go on sale 27 June, with sign ups available here up until 23:59 local time on Sunday, 25 June.

Image credit: provided by Atlantic Records PR