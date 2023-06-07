Having released timeless classics over the years, there have also been times where you add your own touch on a variety of tracks. We would like to know your perspective on remixing productions from fellow artists, as well as the knowledge gained when doing so?

I love remixing other people’s music and injecting my sound into it. I always get many remix requests from other artists who want to get a touch of my sound in their tracks and in order to do so they send me the remix parts, midi files and audio stems of the original song. I can’t hide that I love to check those files and see what they have done with each single sound, there’s always something to learn from everyone and I believe that the learning process it’s something that should never end in your career. That said I also really enjoy making bootlegs and mashups for my shows. Whenever I fall in love with a track I always feel the need to give my personal touch to it and I tend to keep these tracks for myself only and not share them with others. This way my live shows are more unique as people can hear a certain track or edit only at my shows.

Talking about timeless classics and remixes, your latest endeavour consisted of your own version of Rank 1’s ‘Airwave.’ We would like to know the main thought process behind your rendition, as well as your outlook on taking on this legendary production?

Making Airwave remix wasn’t an easy task for me first of all because it’s such a huge classic that you don’t really want to touch it much. It’s super easy to ruin it and very hard to make a new version that actually works but apparently and luckily I did it J I knew exactly what people was expecting from me, it was so obvious that I decided to go for the complete opposite way. I played my surprise card and I was lucky with the result. 99% of people loved it, 1% not so much but you can’t make everybody happy when you remix a classic, can you? Moreover, since I used to love the vocal version of Airwave called ‘Breathing’ I asked the Rank 1 guys if I could also make a remix version with the vocals. They agreed and loved it so we decided to release both versions. What’s your favorite one?

Besides the whole process of remixing ‘Airwave,’ could you give us an insight on what the actual track means to you as a trance artist within our scene, as well as the level(s) of difficulty that you may have faced when producing your version?

Rank 1 live shows have always been a massive inspiration for me and most probably they are the reason why I started my career as a live act instead than a DJ. I still remember watching videos of them playing live at Sensation White or Trance Energy in the early 2000’s playing all those hits and when I’ve been asked to remix what I consider their biggest one I felt really honored but scared at the same time for all the reasons I mentioned above. Good news is, my remix is rocking all the places and it will definitely be one of my biggest tunes of this Summer.

With 2023 in full flow, we would like to know of what the future holds, in terms of new productions and/or live performances of Giuseppe Ottaviani?

After spending almost two years making my Horizons album it is now time for me to just go with the flow. I’m doing lots of collaborations and there’s a big list of releases already planned till this fall. My new single is another big one, it’s a collaboration with German superstars Scooter. Together we freshened up their 90s hit ‘Hyper Hyper’ and it’s just been released. Gotta love these 2023 reworks of 90’s Euro Dance, it’s great to show the new generation all the music I grew up with, hoping for them to enjoy the fresh new mixes and eventually go back in time to get to know the originals too. Thanks for the interview, see you soon on the dance floor, Giuseppe!