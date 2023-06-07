Giuseppe Ottaviani opens up about main inspirations, his ‘Airwave’ remix and more: Interview
In this latest interview, we are more than happy to have caught up with Italian trance DJ/Producer Giuseppe Ottaviani, as he opens about his career and the impact that he has had thus far within the dance scene.
Leaving a lasting impact with each of his endeavours, Giuseppe Ottaviani is the epitome of an artist that has been mastering his craft to the utmost of perfection. Blessing us all only with the most feel-good and highly energetic of vibes, the Italian DJ/Producer leaves no doubt to the imagination, whilst his unique approach towards music production, most definitely helps him stand out from all the rest. Elevating his presence at any given chance, Ottaviani has become a synonym with trance music’s core values, and in turn, each of his releases showcase the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses, in a manner that can only be described as prodigious and prolific. Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, this artist to watch ticks all the boxes in terms of leaving a lasting legacy within our community, and in saying so, we could not be any more thrilled to have caught up with the man of the moment, as he opens up about main inspirations and influences, impacting the trance scene in more ways than none, bringing the energy through both his music and live performances, the concept behind his critically acclaimed ‘Evolver‘ album, his most recent rendition of Rank 1’s classic, ‘Airwave,’ and so much more.
Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main inspirations/influences that led to your chosen career pathway in music?