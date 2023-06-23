Gorillaz cancels highly anticipated US Tour

By Yotam Dov 340

Gorillaz recently made an announcement about their upcoming short tour in the United States, scheduled for September. However, the band has now regretfully decided to cancel the tour.

Ticketing agents have sent out emails to those who had planned to attend Gorillaz highly anticipated US tour, conveying the following message:

“Due to scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond our control, the previously announced Gorillaz shows in September have been cancelled. Refunds will be issued automatically at your point of purchase and will be processed as quickly as possible, there is nothing further for you to do at this time. Please allow for up to 30 days for the refund to process.”

Gorillaz had planned to be accompanied by Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf on their tour. The group had intended to perform in several cities, including Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, and Boston. In a recent statement, Gorillaz expressed their disappointment: “We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year. We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can’t wait to see you again.”

Prior to announcing the tour, Gorillaz had a notable performance at Coachella in April. Throughout both weekends, Damon Albarn and the band were joined on stage by special guests such as Bad Bunny, De La Soul, and many others.

Image Credit: Gorillaz / Provided by Outside Organisation