Karel & XoJani celebrate 5 years of ‘Dancing’ with DJ Braj remix: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 213

Celebrating the five year anniversary of their Billboard Dance charting track, ‘Dancing,’ Karel & XoJani have just blessed us all with a remix for the ages, courtesy of no other than New York-based DJ/Producer, DJ Braj.

Impacting the dance scene in more ways than none, Karel & XoJani have been blessing fans alike with their releases, as well as their outlook on both music and life in general. Hailing from Finland and based in New York, the electronic duo have been making waves for quite some time now, and with a constant presence amongst the Billboard Top 20, it comes to no surprise that each of their endeavours gain global recognition in an instance. Having achieved just that with the release of ‘Dancing‘ in 2018, the duo are now celebrating five years since their iconic hit first graced the charts, and in doing so, have presented us all with a remix for the ages, courtesy of no other, than DJ Braj.

Performing in various venues and clubs in the Big Apple, DJ Braj has been implementing his signature sound in the most immersive of fashions, and with an outstanding ability of elevating House and Trance music to a different dimension, there could not be a more fitting artist to add their own spin to this already certified hit. Oozing with energy throughout, the New York-based DJ/Producer leaves no doubt to the imagination, whilst his progressive trance take on ‘Dancing,’ will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. A true masterpiece of a remake, each artist has contributed in a manner that will have us hooked for the years to come, and in turn, the five year anniversary of this Billboard Dance charting track, could have not been celebrated in a better fashion.

“To celebrate 5 years of ‘Dancing’ that started it all for Karel & XoJani; their label Polarbull Productions has released the highly anticipated DJ Braj Remix. This Progressive Trance take on their Billboard Dance charting song is just a taste of what you can expect coming soon from both artists!” – Karel & XoJani

Out now under Polarbull Productions, ‘Dancing (DJ Braj Remix)’ is more than set on reaching simillar, if not even higher levels of success as the original, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it. Ensuring nothing less than the most feel-good and energetic of vibes, we will be keeping a close eye on all set of artists and their future endeavours, but in the meantime, you can check out this remix for the ages below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Karel & XoJani / Provided By: Press