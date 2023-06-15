Lovefest Serbia gears up for its most powerful edition with Marco Carola, Charlotte de Witte & more

By Ellie Mullins 286

Lovefest Serbia, recently ranked 35th best festival in the world, gears up for what it is being called its most powerful edition, featuring techno titans such as Charlotte de Witte, Enrico Sangiuliano, 999999999 & many, many more.

From 3-5 August, Lovefest Serbia is set for an edition for the history books, as it gets ready for its most powerful edition yet in its 16-year run. This year, the techno event’s slogan is ‘Circle of Love,’ which the organisers describe as “the mission of Lovefest, a place where you not only come with friends but also make new ones.” With this, they’ve also revealed the first set of names joining them.

Of course, like in all previous editions, Lovefest are bringing out the big guns with their lineup already, with power players such as techno’s top tier couple Charlotte de Witte and Enrico Sangiuliano (who will both grace the biggest stage, the Fire Stage). Also joining them on the Fire Stage this year include Marco Carola, Pan-Pot, Seth Troxler, Chris Liebing, and William Djoko. If this wasn’t exciting enough, Adam Beyer, 999999999, Dennis Cruz, and Mathame will all make their debuts in picturesque Vrnjačka Banja, where the event is hosted.

Aside from the mainstage, fans can find Louie Vega, Fjaak and Fred P as headliners on the Ultra Energy stage, where Louie Vega performs a monumental set for the first time to Serbian audiences. For those looking for a more intimate vibe, they can find Stage 99 where Eelke Kleijn, Laolu, Oysha & Mark Funk, Runy and many, many more will be throwing down. With other lineup highlights including Chris Liebing, Dennis Cruz and Pan-Pot, its set to get even better as we get closer to the festival.

Lovefest tickets are now available to buy here, with ticketholders able to take advantage of savings up to 60% by buying in June.

Featured image credit: provided by Lovefest Serbia press