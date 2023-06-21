Search

 

 

Marshall Jefferson
Featured, News

Marshall Jefferson ‘Move Your Body’ has been played on repeat for a month by Ohio man: Watch

By
533

An annoyed resident in Lima, Ohio, has reported a peculiar situation where a man has been incessantly playing ‘Move Your Body’ by Marshall Jefferson on repeat at his home for more than a month.

The concerned neighbor, known as @angels_fall81 on TikTok, has been documenting daily updates on the social media platform since the start of June, highlighting the ongoing issue that has been causing frustration for weeks.

Sharing a TikTok video earlier this month, @angels_fall81 posed a question to fellow users: “How many of you have a neighbor who relentlessly plays the same song, nonstop, 24/7? What should I do about this problem?”

In the video, @angels_fall81 captured footage of the house in question, where the sound of ‘Move Your Body‘ blared loudly from across the street. A sign displaying the words “Beware, I play my music loud” added to the exasperation. Seeking assistance from followers, @angels_fall81 pleaded for help in resolving the situation.

@angels_fall81 update on neighbor!!!! #HELP #comunity #policewonthelp #songonrepeat #neighborproblems ♬ original sound – 🔥Angel’s Fall ©🔥

The following day, a different song could be heard playing repeatedly from the house, offering a glimmer of hope. However, it didn’t take long before ‘Move Your Body’ resumed its dominant presence. A video from @angels_fall81 carried the caption, “Just when you thought it was over.”

 

@angels_fall81 LPD please do something about this!!! #HELP #comunity #policewonthelp #songonrepeat #neighborproblems ♬ original sound – 🔥Angel’s Fall ©🔥

 

In a recent update, @angels_fall81 shared another video showing Lima Police walking away from the man’s residence after successfully silencing the music. Grateful, @angels_fall81 can be heard expressing appreciation to the police, saying, “God bless you guys!”

 

 

Image Credit: Marshall Jefferson (Press) / Courtesy of Neighbourhood PR

 

Tags:
0

Acting as the CEO and founder of the site, the highly successful entrepreneur soon saw his team grow meteorically under his stewardship, amassing more than 1 million followers across the brand’s platforms. In addition, working with esteemed global entities such as Tomorrowland, AMF, EXIT Festival, Ushuaïa, Hï Ibiza, Parookaville and many others festivals and clubs aswell as some of the world’s most reputable record labels, artists and agencies.

yotam@weraveyou.net