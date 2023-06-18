Martin Garrix unveils full lineup for Ushuaïa Ibiza summer residency

By Ouranios Savva

Returning to the White Isle for his 2023 summer residency, Dutch icon Martin Garrix has just unveiled a fully-stacked lineup of acts that will be joining him on stage at Ushuaïa Ibiza. Commencing from the 22nd of June, and up until the 14th of September, everyone in attendance is in for an absolute treat.

Edging ever closer to his return to the White Isle, Martin Garrix has just unveiled the full lineup of guest artists that will be joining him on stage this upcoming summer, during his residency at the open-air venue of the island, Ushuaïa Ibiza. Kick-starting procceedings on the 22nd of June, the Dutch sensation will be returning every Thursday from his Opening Show and up until the 14th of September, with each of the scheduled thirteen shows more than set on providing an experience of a lifetime for anyone in attendance. Impacting the dance scene in more ways than none, Garrix has well and truly cemented his status as one of, if not, the greatest of acts to ever grace our scene, and despite the young of his age, it comes to no surprise that party-goers from all around the globe eagerly await for each of his endeavours year in and year out.

Bringing the absolute heat in previous years, this time promises to be no different, if only even better for that matter, as alongside his highly-energetic and ever-so invigorating live performances, attendees will also have the opportunity of witnessing an array of new but also familiar names on the lineup of each show, with Garrix ensuring this time round that each of his shows will be elevated to a different dimension as a result of the eclectic acts and the wide range of musically gifted personalities that will be joining him on stage. Ever-so close to Garrix’s Opening Show, the likes of Kungs, TV NOISE, Magnificance and Syn Cole have been announced as the first set of acts to be joining the man of the moment this summer in Ibiza, and with the first show already promising to be one for the books, we can’t truly wait of each and every show that will follow.

Ensuring nothing less than the most feel-good of vibes, each week Garrix will be joined by the elite of our scene, with the likes of ACRAZE, Blinders, Brooks, Citadelle, Dallas K, DubVision, Florian Picasso, Firebeatz, Lost Frequencies, Third Party, Justin Mylo and Matisse & Sadko just a few names amongst the full lineup of acts that everyone in attendance will have the oppurtunity of witnessing live during Garrix’s summer residency in Ibiza. Fully-stacked in every sense of the word, be sure to check out the entire list of artists that will be alongside the Number 1 DJ in the world on the White Isle through Ushuaïa Ibiza’s official website, whilst further information on dates, times and ticket prices can also be found here. Will you be joining Garrix in Ibiza this summer? Let us know in the comments section!

Image Credit: Louis van Baar