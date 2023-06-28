Melodies and Metaverses: The Harmonious Blend of Michele Zanello’s Dual Passions

In entertainment and innovation, few people embody the spirit of creativity and exploration like Michele Zanello. Born on February 26, 1995, in the picturesque town of Latisana in the province of Udine, Italy, Zanello’s journey took him from the vibrant world of music to the cutting-edge landscape of the metaverse.

Zanello’s initial foray into the realm of creativity began in 2015 when he embarked on a career as a social media manager and event manager for various Italian venues. With a keen eye for trends and an innate ability to connect with audiences, he quickly made a name for himself in the industry. However, his true passion lay in the harmonious fusion of music and technology.

In 2020, Zanello founded Midnight Milano Society, an agency dedicated to managing the image and interests of musicians, showbiz personalities, companies, and celebrities. During this time, he also found himself working as the Head of A&R for a music mediation agency in Milan, collaborating with renowned dance labels such as Warner Music, Armada, Smash the House, Selected, Protocol, and Revealed. This experience exposed him to the global dance music scene and further fueled his desire to push the boundaries of entertainment.

It was in 2021 that Zanello’s path took an extraordinary turn. Fate led him to Davide Cuttini and Diego di Tommaso, the minds behind the groundbreaking platform, Over The Reality. Captivated by the immense potential of this new technology, Zanello saw an opportunity to create a “new level of entertainment” and promptly joined the team as the Head of Metaverse Event & Relations. Collaborating closely with the marketing team, he set out to redefine the possibilities of augmented reality Metaverse experiences.

In his role, Zanello forged partnerships with some of the most significant Web3 projects, including Decentraland, Sandbox, and Spatial. In 2022, he made waves by creating the first-ever cross-metaverse music festival in collaboration with Decentraland. This groundbreaking event featured an eclectic lineup of artists, including Regard, Ozzy Osbourne, Soulja Boy, and Dillon Francis, captivating audiences across digital realms.

March 2023 marked another milestone in Zanello’s journey as he assumed the role of project manager for the Metaverse Fashion Week. True to his nature as an innovator, he shattered the conventions of traditional fashion events by orchestrating the world’s first hybrid catwalk at the Milan Cathedral. Leading brands such as Pinko, Space Runners x Balmain, Xr Couture, and Pet Liger joined forces, showcasing their creations as part of the Gucci Vault collection, titled “The Next 100 Years of Gucci”. Forbes hailed this audacious event as a pivotal moment in Milan’s history, firmly etching Zanello’s name in the annals of fashion and technology.

Amidst his trailblazing ventures in the Metaverse, it is essential to note that Zanello’s connection to music remains integral to his being. As a musician, he released numerous songs through various projects and is a proud member of the Italian trio, FUTURA. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Michele Zanello was named one of the 100 most influential Italians in the music business in 2022 by IEMBI.

Michele Zanello’s journey as a musician and his role in pioneering Metaverse entertainment stand as a testament to the power of blending passion, creativity, and cutting-edge technology. With each new endeavor, he continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, captivating audiences and inspiring others to explore the limitless potential of the harmonious blend of melodies and Metaverses.

Image Credit: Michele Zanello (Press) / Provided by Ascend Agency