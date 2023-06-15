Miami-Based Musician, vocalist & songwriter Ambrxse Is set to take his sound a notch higher this year and beyond

By Yotam Dov 23

With the whole world looking forward to the holiday season, somewhere deep in the heart of Miami is a multitalented creative artist named Ambrxse who is planning to unleash something huge as far as his music is concerned. A vocalist, songwriter, and crossover DJ, Ambrxse wants to blend all his artistic gifts into one defining and designated sound that will be the ultimate distillation of his impeccable artistry while still managing to maintain a consistent brand that listeners can identify him with.

As someone whose career has flourished impeccably, releasing unanimously acclaimed soundtracks and working with industry heavy hitters, he certainly has the recipe for success, and he intends to add a little flavor to it so that once you get a taste of it, you will always come back craving for more. Lucky for you, abundance is something he has in his repertoire!

As a crossover DJ, he realized that DJ’ing actually offered him more dynamism as far as music is concerned, and he wants to integrate this into his music, which has always been an eclectic cocktail of R&B mashed up with progressive house music for one indescribably imposing sound!

What a listener can expect is the blend of very distinctive components that will see invigorating beats amalgamated with honeyed vocals and complemented by that aroma of DJ’ing sound dynamics to engineer something that will ring to eternity. Make no mistake, this is not your average type of sound; you will only get this type of quality from Ambrxse and no one else!

Among the things Ambrxse is cooking is, of course, his new EP, “Kiss In The Chaos,” which is expected to be released in early 2023. This EP will be a highlight of the signature sound Ambrxse intends to create. I for one cannot keep calm. I have been studying screaming tutorials on YouTube in preparation for when the EP finally drops!

Stay tuned for more real-time updates and catch up on Ambrxse on all his social platforms to be part of this evolution!

