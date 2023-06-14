Neil Nines & Heath Allen join forces on feel-good single ‘Heat Of Your Wave’ feat. Aleesia: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Taking listeners on the most dreamy and feel-good of musical journeys, Neil Nines and Heath Allen have joined forces for the release of ‘Heat Of Your Wave.’ Elevating the track to even further heights, singer/songwriter Aleesia delivers the most awe-inspiring of vocals.

With collaborations far from few in the electronic dance industry, Neil Nines and Heath Allen join forces again for the most feel-good and vibrant of productions, in the form of ‘Heat Of Your Wave.’ Oozing with energy throughout, both set of artists have implemented their style(s) of play in a manner that will have anyone begging for more, whilst the addition of singer/songwriter Aleesia on vocals, helps elevate this certified hit to a different dimension. Inspired by the feels of excitement when summer finally arrives, ‘Heat Of Your Wave’ combines progressive house with an array of musical elements that will generate an uproar of emotions, and in turn, leaving listeners with an end product that omits the dreamiest of auras and vibes.

Considered among the top influential acts within the Baltimore DJ scene, Neil ensures nothing less than the most scintillating of releases, and with background in music, and in particular as a piano artist, the man of the moment leaves no doubt to the imagination. Having mastered his craft to the utmost of perfection, it only makes sense that he would team up with like-minded people, and Heath fits that bill to the spot. Exploring further his producing career as a result of the pandemic, Heath was inspired by Trance, Big Room, Cinematic Trance and Melodic Techno, and with the help of Neil, both artists have been able to combine their favourite assets, and in doing so, bless us all with a single for the ages. Working alongside some of the biggest names within our scene, Aleesia was the perfect candidate in order to share the tracks story through her voice and of course the ever-so magnetic lyrics, with ‘Heat Of Your Wave’ now more than set on taking over the charts on a global scale.

A masterpiece of a track in every sense of the word, this is one collaboration that will have you feeling some type of way from start to finish. Everyone involved in its production has ensured a final product for the ages, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it. With this in mind, be sure to check out ‘Heat Of Your Wave’ in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. We will be keeping a close eye on each artist and all their future endeavours, but in the meantime, don’t forget to leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Artists