Paco Osuna is back to Hï Ibiza’s Club Room with his NOW HERE residency

By Samantha Reis 101

After last year’s incredible summer, Paco Osuna presents the second season of his residency NOW HERE at Hï Ibiza’s Club Room.

Paco Osuna, one of the most popular artists in all of Spain, is ready to bring music to the white island for the summer. After the great success of last summer, Paco Osuna returns to the best club in the world with his famous residency NOW HERE. Starting today and running until 3 October, Paco Osuna’s residency will fill and flood the Club Room at Hï Ibiza with the best music every Tuesday.

Following the same recipe as last year, Tuesdays at Hï will belong to Paco Osuna, who will present his brand NOW HERE in the Club Room while The Martinez Brothers occupy the theatre. There will be no room for anything but dancing. For this year, and honouring the legacy of a brilliant first season, Paco Osuna has dedicated body and soul to curating the NOW HERE nights. More than 27 artists will join Paco to offer different sounds that will make every Tuesday a unique and unmissable sonic journey. About this second season, Paco Osuna explains:

“After a summer as incredible as last year’s, we have configured this season’s line-up with so much care and love so that every Tuesday continues to be a blast. In order to select the artists, I focused on the musical line that I want to give the Club Room and that has been by knowing first-hand the work of each one. We have not chosen names, we have built a line-up by taking into account only the artists’ music and their performances. We have incorporated several artists who were not with us last year and we have created a group of DJs who are part of the NOW HERE family and who feel the brand is theirs, to create a much more familiar concept with a very defined musical style. This season’s line-up fully reaffirms the musical line created last summer and Hï Ibiza is undoubtedly the place where NOW HERE can express its best version, it is the perfect club to feel the music and live the moment to the fullest”

The grand opening night will take place today, 13 June, with Paco Osuna, Melanie Ribbe and Manu Gonzalez. It will be an evening in three acts that will set the rhythm and energy of the entire residency. If you want to be the first to experience the novelty that Paco will bring this year, do not miss the grand premiere.

The line-up for the entire season includes well-known names such as Dennis Cruz, Latmun, Rafa Barrios, Chelina Manuhutu, Solardo, Reelow, Ben Sterling and many more. Long-time friend Nicole Moudaber will also be in attendance.

Paco Osuna invites you to enjoy life to the fullest and live the ‘now‘ and ‘here‘ with intensity and to the sound of the best music. Look forward to a great summer with him and this incredible line-up.

Image Credit: Paco Osuna (Press) / Provided by b4bookings