Romeo Lantz discusses main influences, his hit single ‘Marbella Mode’ and more: Interview
224
More than set on leaving a lasting impact within the dance scene, Romeo Lantz has set his sights on global dominance, and we are all for it. With this in mind, this latest interview is one for the books, and in turn, you do not want to miss out on this one.
Taking the dance scene by storm, one fire track at the time, Romeo Lantz is the epitome of an artist that has been mastering his craft to the utmost of perfection. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, each of his productions act as a clear indicator towards the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses, and with a passion that continues to grow on the daily, the Stockholm-based DJ/Producer is more than set on reaching the highest of levels. Having developed a unique style of play, Lantz is a true advocate of House music, whilst his versatile nature, enables him to experiment with a vast array of sub-genres, often taking the most uplifting and energetic approach for the production process that correlates with his signature sound(s). Ensuring nothing less than the most feel-good of vibes, we could not be any more thrilled to be joined by the man of the moment, as he discussess the main inspirations and influences that led to his chosen career in music, the impact that his style of play has been generating since his emergence into our community, the significance behind the evolution of music and versatility, the thought process behind his most recent release, ‘Marbella Mode,’ collaborating with like-minded artists and so much more.
Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main inspirations/influences that led to your chosen career pathway?
The first track that I heard that sparked my passion for house music was X-you by Avicii. That track really blowed my mind. The base and the synths resonated with me in a way that was hard to explain. After that I started to obsess over house music. My parents bought me my first DJ controller and shortly after that I started producing music. As of today, my main inspirations come from, Vargas and Lagola, SHM, Pryda and Martin Garrix to name a few…
Leaving your own mark within the progressive house scene, we would like to know of how your preferred style of play came to be, as well as the impact that this specific genre has had on your emergence within the dance scene?
I have always liked house music, so it just came naturally for me to create it. Although, I feel like my stuff are a fresh take on house music. A lot of times I don’t even think my songs are in the traditional house music genre. I like the groove of it and the overall heaviness, which I like to implement in my own music.
With versatility a key feature for all artists within our community, well-renowned and up and coming, we would like to know your own thoughts on adapting to the constant changes of the dance scene, as well as your ability at maintaining a signature sound as time progresses?
I don’t really pay too much attention on which sounds are popping. I just make whatever I think sounds cool at the moment and what makes me feel the most. But of course, I’m always open to be inspired by anything and that might sometimes be the music that’s on the radio or the charts.
Making waves with your most recent release, ‘Marbella Mode,’ could you give us an insight on the main thought process behind the production of this certified hit, as well as the overall message that you have set out to portray?
Me and jack Morgan came up with the initial idea of the track Marbella Mode when we were on vacation in Marbella. We wanted to make a track that represented the nightlife there. We felt like the vocals in the track (love, passion and friends) represented the vibe we felt during our visit.
Having caused quite the frenzy with the remix of ‘Be Right There’ alongside Jack Morgan, we would like to know your own view on the success that the track gained, as well as the overall feeling of working alongside Morgan?
We feel that it is dope that people like it because we have so much love for the track. It came as a surprise when it started buzzing. When we noticed that people were making videos to the track, we got even more hyped. Working alongside with Morgan can be a bit tense at times but I feel like we compensate each other, and the results are always fulfilling. It’s always a vibe when we work together, although he smokes like there’s no tomorrow the ideas that he comes up with are simply awesome.
With summer 2023 now in full flow, we would like to know of any new projects that may be on the horizon, any upcoming live performances and overall, what the future holds for Romeo Lantz?
We are always working on new music and playing around new venues in Stockholm. As of now our main goal is to keep moving forward and try to evolve as much as we can, both musically and professionally. We have a few special tracks in development that we are specially excited about!
Remarkable in every sense of the word, Lantz is well and truly on his way towards global dominance, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it. Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, we cannot wait of what’s next for this artist to watch, and in turn, we will be keeping a close eye on all his future endeavours within the dance scene. Having said this, you can stay fully up to date with all things Romeo Lantz, by following him on Instagram and Spotify.
Image Credit: Romeo Lantz (Press) / Provided by Artist