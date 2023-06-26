With versatility a key feature for all artists within our community, well-renowned and up and coming, we would like to know your own thoughts on adapting to the constant changes of the dance scene, as well as your ability at maintaining a signature sound as time progresses?

I don’t really pay too much attention on which sounds are popping. I just make whatever I think sounds cool at the moment and what makes me feel the most. But of course, I’m always open to be inspired by anything and that might sometimes be the music that’s on the radio or the charts.

Making waves with your most recent release, ‘Marbella Mode,’ could you give us an insight on the main thought process behind the production of this certified hit, as well as the overall message that you have set out to portray?

Me and jack Morgan came up with the initial idea of the track Marbella Mode when we were on vacation in Marbella. We wanted to make a track that represented the nightlife there. We felt like the vocals in the track (love, passion and friends) represented the vibe we felt during our visit.

Having caused quite the frenzy with the remix of ‘Be Right There’ alongside Jack Morgan, we would like to know your own view on the success that the track gained, as well as the overall feeling of working alongside Morgan?

We feel that it is dope that people like it because we have so much love for the track. It came as a surprise when it started buzzing. When we noticed that people were making videos to the track, we got even more hyped. Working alongside with Morgan can be a bit tense at times but I feel like we compensate each other, and the results are always fulfilling. It’s always a vibe when we work together, although he smokes like there’s no tomorrow the ideas that he comes up with are simply awesome.

With summer 2023 now in full flow, we would like to know of any new projects that may be on the horizon, any upcoming live performances and overall, what the future holds for Romeo Lantz?

We are always working on new music and playing around new venues in Stockholm. As of now our main goal is to keep moving forward and try to evolve as much as we can, both musically and professionally. We have a few special tracks in development that we are specially excited about!