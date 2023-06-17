Sander van Doorn is ‘On A Roll’ with new release on Future Rave label: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 144

As the first release from an external artist, Sander van Doorn has just dropped ‘On A Roll’ on the David Guetta and MORTEN Future Rave label.

Kicking off the first guest release on the Future Rave label fronted by David Guetta and MORTEN, started last year, is no other than the legend Sander van Doorn. A mastermind in the industry, he has recently taken to switching back to the club ready, festival energy within his signature style, and the music world is embracing it with open arms. After locking himself up in the studio at the start of this year, he’s now ready to reveal the fruits of his labour, and this all starts with ‘On A Roll.’

excited to present our newest Future Rave label release with @SandervanDoorn. ‘On A Roll’ is available everywhere now 🛰️ pic.twitter.com/fNrhe32jSK — Future Rave (@futureraveoff) June 16, 2023

Perfectly in line with the unique Future Rave sound and especially where the genre is heading these days, Sander van Doorn has married the allure of the underground, with all the larger than life energy of the mainstage in a way where fans of both spectrums of the scene can appreciate. Working well on both massive festival stages and intimate venues, the versatile nature of the track will no doubt be sending this one ‘On A Roll’ throughout many sets in the festival season circuit this year.

This is just the start for Sander van Doorn, but you can stream ‘On A Roll’ here via Future Rave.

Image Credit: Carin Verbruggen / Provided by Armada PR