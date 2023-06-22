Sonny Noto unveils captivating rendition of ‘Missing’ by Everything but the Girl: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 577

Taking on an absolute classic, Sonny Noto has just unveiled his own rendition of Everything but the Girl’s iconic 90s track, ‘Missing. “‘I’ve actually been working on the remix for long time but this year I was able to figure out exactly how I would portray the track exactly how I felt it should be done. I’m very excited and happy of the final result,” Sonny Noto says

Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, Sonny Noto has just blessed us all with his own rendition of an absolute classic, in the form of ‘Missing‘ by no other than iconic duo, Everything but the Girl. Adding his own touch in the most immersive of fashions, the New York-based DJ/Producer ensures nothing less than the most feel-good of auras, with this latest remix acting as a clear indicator towards the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses. A progressive house anthem for the ages, each musical element has been implemented in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, whilst the ability to maintain the essence of the original track throughout the entirety of this remix, will have listeners feeling some type of way in no time at all.

Constantly on the rise, it was not long until this artist to watch gained the recognition he deserved, with each of his endeavours acting as a catalyst towards the illustrious that layed, and still lays ahead. Performing at some of the biggest venues in New York, Sonny Noto continued his rise amongst the elite of our scene, and in doing so, each of his productions would be gaining millions of streams as time progressed, and in turn, some of the biggest names within our community, could not help but notice this rising star. Supported by the likes of Tiësto, David Guetta, Afrojack, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond and MORTEN when just naming a few, it comes to no surprise that his overall pressence emits only the most positive of vibes, and with tracks of such nature, we cannot wait of what’s to come in the near future.

“I still recall the first time I heard ‘Missing’ by Everything but the Girl and how it resonated to me so much. I’ve actually been working on the remix for long time but this year I was able to figure out exactly how I would portray the track exactly how I felt it should be done. I’m very excited and happy of the final result. Also I’m very grateful for all the support and encouragement from other artists.” – Sonny Noto

Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, Sonny Noto’s remix of ‘Missing’ will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. A true masterpiece of a track, be sure to check it out in all its glory below. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on the man of the moment and all his future endeavours within the dance scene, but for the time being, you can stay fully up to date with all things Sonny Noto by following him on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Sonny Noto (Press) / Provided by Artist