The Prodigy announce The Army Of The Ants UK Tour for November

By Ellie Mullins

One of the most in-demand live acts, The Prodigy, are back once again with a UK tour set for this November alongside special guests SOFT PLAY.

Unarguably one of the most incredible live acts in the scene and ones that are high up on most music lovers’ bucket list of acts to see perform live, The Prodigy are once again making their UK fanbase happy with the announcement of a huge tour set for this November. This tour titled The Army Of The Ants follows a massive headlining performance at Parklife in Manchester last weekend.

All starting with a performance at the OVO Arena in Glasgow, they’ll perform five other dates at massive arenas across the UK before ending it at one of the UK’s most iconic venues, Alexandra Palace in London on Friday 24 November. In an interview with NME, when asked what they had planned for this upcoming tour, Liam Howlett stated:

“Whatever we do, we will always make sure we fully represent what we have always been about: integrity, respect and to bring maximum ruckus… That’s what this band exists for.”

For those that have seen them recently – or seen all of the footage online – one of their highlights of their shows include a touching tribute to the late Keith Flint, during one of their most iconic hits ‘Firestarter‘ which you can see footage of down below.

To witness moments like this and more unforgettable madness, tickets will be available here starting from 9:30 AM local time on Friday, 16 June. Check out the full run of tour dates and cities below.

🔥 The Prodigy announce Army Of The Ants UK Tour November 2023 🔥 with special guests @softplayband Tickets go on general sale 9:30am Friday 16th June Sign up https://t.co/wx8tY9skbg by 5pm on Tuesday 13th June for exclusive pre-sale access from 9:30am Wednesday 14th June pic.twitter.com/z4k4CaOeq3 — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) June 12, 2023

Image Credit: Andrew Cotterill