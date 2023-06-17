Ticketmaster to show full ticket pricing

Ticketmaster is finally getting rid of excessive ticket fees and will now show full ticket pricing. Ticket buyers will be able to see the full cost of a concert or event without worrying about being tricked into paying “junk fees.”

Ticketmaster and other ticketing giants have come under fire from President Joe Biden for allowing themselves to not disclose all the ticket fees upfront. This has been a common strategy among ticket companies for a while now, leading to an uprising among fans. Ticketmaster, in particular, has been bashed for a botched rollout of tickets for the ongoing Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour.” There have been multiple lawsuits against them in a short span of time which led to a cancellation of a public on-sale for the tour.

In his State of the Union address in February, President Joe Biden addressed the drama around ticket pricing stating:

“We can stop service fees on tickets to concerts and sporting events and make companies disclose all the fees upfront.”

The president met 2 days ago with representatives from several events companies and discussed the new pricing formula for the future. His call for action led to a positive response, in particular from National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) which applauded the president’s efforts. Stephen Parker, the executive director of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) also greets the initiative, adding a couple of ideas of his own. In his own words, banning speculative tickets and deceptive websites would also further ensure the safety of online customers.

As a result of the initiative, Ticketmaster (which is owned by Live Nation Entertainment) will be introducing an “all-in pricing experience” that will eliminate ticket fees and show full ticket pricing. They will allow ticket buyers to see a concert or event’s total cost before making an actual purchase. Let’s hope that this is a kickstart to a more safe experience when buying tickets for our favorite shows.

Image Credit: Bev Sykes (https://flickr.com/photos/basykes/1439472358/in/photolist-3ccEYW-qpMVSg-tY4ae-tY2JV-tY2K9-tY4aa-7onFkF-tY2JU-7UtrUd-4hnwHC-s1iTfF-rnCLjY-Ewc9QK-tY4ac-rnCLeY-u5C9c-dpRDWC-9qGa9m-54Zbmw-h9Efx-83P4gY-Nq1Qa-8oeS2p-x1uGgD-D94kV-2gfnCNC-5pUHKW-SthEVj-2dvqKyq-6QQ7Z1-3KGeDQ-fP3Cku-G2Gay-56T53Y-xkCyC4-abzoC-9GZZtz-fP3Cjf-fP3Chq-buEaDH-D5pm7Z-yrWwW-4vigy2-iLfHgy-vYC3-nF1Ym-5SXmQc-54aPUE-57RcJr-6zsRPt)