Tinlicker reveal mesmerizing single ‘All That I Lost’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 142

The Dutch power duo known as Tinlicker have been making waves in the music industry since day one. In the aim to showcase their personal and artistic growth through their music, Tinlicker have built a global fan base and we are all definitely inspired by their creativity. Returning for a stargazing single we cannot get enough of, ‘All That I Lost’ is about to be a timeless classic from these legends indeed.

Being present on labels such as mau5trap and Anjunabeats, the power duo known as Tinlicker intertwine their majestic sound design with soothing instrumentals that blow listeners away in awe. Producing hits such as “Because You Move Me” and “Nothing Without You” before the first full-length for Anjunabeats, This Is Not Our Universe in 2019, Tinlicker are back with their mesmerizing single ‘All That I Lost.’ Trust us when we say this one is about to be played on repeat as we enter the summer season.

With vibrant chimes, subtle frequencies, and stargazing vocals, Tinlicker are about to take us into another dimension with ‘All That I Lost.’ A true progressive house tune that will keep us vibing till the sun is out, Tinlicker’s unmatched sound design becomes apparent in this one. A beautiful tune that has an aura like no other, ‘All That I Lost’ is a single which will never lose its spark.

Be sure to listen to ‘All That I Lost’ from Tinlicker below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Tinlicker (Press) / Provided by Smilax Publishing