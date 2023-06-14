ULTRA Europe reveals phase 3 lineup featuring W&W, Nicole Moudaber and more

By Samantha Reis 128

Phase 3 of the ULTRA Europe lineup adds more than 80 artists and a Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings stage takeover.

The 9th edition of ULTRA Europe is less than a month away, and the festival has now released phase 3 of its star-studded lineup. Everything is now officially ready for another festival extravaganza with the ULTRA signature. There will be no shortage of music, lights, fireworks, smoke cannons and excitement.

This summer’s edition of ULTRA Europe will take place from 7-9 July in the beautiful Croatian city of Split, on the Dalmatian Coast, at Park Mladeži. If you don’t want to miss the chance to experience one of the most eagerly awaited festivals of the season and you don’t have a ticket yet, grab yours here. ULTRA Europe VIP tickets are almost sold-out, tier 3 GA tickets are still on sale as well as the six-day Destination ULTRA tickets. The organization has also released a limited number of one-day tickets.

So let’s take a look at the news brought by the announcement of the phase 3 lineup to the festival stages. On the Main Stage, the previously announced headliners Alesso, Afrojack, Axwell, DJ Snake, Gryffin, Oliver Heldens, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tchami, Timmy Trumpet and Zedd will be joined by W&W, Mykris and Plastik Funk.

On the RESISTANCE Stage, the techno temple of the festival, Nicole Moudaber and Massano were announced as headliners and support acts Juliet Fox, Maz, Ginchy, Millean, Pero Fullhouse, Rory, and Tomo in Der Mühlen. This mass of talent joins Adam Beyer, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox, and Charlotte de Witte, already confirmed at previous phases.

The UMF Radio Stage will be host to a massive takeover by Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings featuring artists such as Jeffery Sutorius, Adam De Great, Avao, Dr Phunk, KDH, MR.BLACK, Olly James, Teamworx, Tim Hox and Vinne. Also Akira, Avadox, Chris Willsman, Dave Caffrey, Gil Glaze, Jimmy Clash, Lorenzo, Mike & Me, Pink Panda, TJO, Vanillaz, Yamatomaya, and Yaksa, and some local performers like Ana Antonova, Ivna Ji, Jan Kinčl, PEZNT and Tom. The OASIS Stage will present fifteen additional international DJs.

As you can see, there is no shortage of reasons to include ULTRA Europe in your destinations this summer. Don’t miss out.

Image Credit: Rukes.com