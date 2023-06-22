Will Sparks delivers electrifying single ‘Blow Your Mind’ ahead of album release: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 174

Throwing it down at festivals across the globe and igniting his fan base with the utmost energy, Will Sparks is the man we trust to keep us on our feet no matter what time of the day it is. With a true dedication to further evolve his sound and showcase his unique skillsets to his listeners, Will Sparks is delivering his first solo single of the year ‘Blow Your Mind’ ahead of his official album release.

Defining his sound comes so naturally to this Australian producer that many believe all they need is just a little Will Sparks in their life and they are so right. The legend never disappoints as he provides his fans with an epic live experience fueled with unmatched energy. As he prepares to take on Escapade Music Festival this Sunday in Ottawa, Canada, attendees are in for a treat as Will Sparks has been cooking new music, and let us tell you it is absolutely impeccable. With a sound design that evolves over time, Will Sparks has truly mastered his craft and he has recently unveiled his first solo single of the year ‘Blow Your Mind.’ While this track is definitely a heater, Will Sparks is teasing this single as he prepares to share his official album release in the coming months. A time for exploration and experimentation, we cannot wait for the full album but for now, he has blessed us with a new energetic tune to dance our hearts out to.

Will Sparks has teased a promo video that was released alongside the single. The cryptic promotional video simply lists four dates July 7, August 4, September 1

and October 6, followed by sharing ‘ALBUM NEXT.’ With the anticipation building for the new announcements from Will Sparks, ‘Blow Your Mind’ is the perfect start to the timeline as prolonged frequencies, rapid-fire basslines, and alarming instrumentals craft a fury of energy to take over any festival mainstage. Keep your eyes and ears on Will Sparks as he continues to dominate the music industry.

Listen to ‘Blow Your Mind’ by Will Sparks below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Photo Credits: Vincent Cogliandro