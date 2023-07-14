Above & Beyond announce spectacular double show at Red Rocks: Uniting music & mindfulness

By Yotam Dov

Trance music titans Above & Beyond have announced an exciting double show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. After a two-year hiatus, the renowned group will return to the breathtaking venue for back-to-back performances on Thursday, October 19, and Friday, October 20.

The two shows promise to be unforgettable experiences for fans, as they will commence with a very special “Flow State” performance. During this segment, Paavo Siljamäki, one-third of Above & Beyond, will guide attendees through a unique yoga and meditation session alongside renowned instructor Elena Brower. This immersive experience aims to create a harmonious and introspective atmosphere for concertgoers.

On Thursday night, the Flow State performance will be supported by KASABLANCA and anamē, both talented acts in their own right. KASABLANCA has been making waves in the electronic music scene with their dynamic sound, while anamē brings her captivating vocal prowess to the stage.

Friday’s show will feature support from Simon Doty and Durante & HANA. Simon Doty is recognized for his genre-blending style, seamlessly blending house, techno, and progressive sounds. Durante & HANA, a dynamic duo, will bring their unique blend of melodic and ethereal sounds to captivate the audience.

These Red Rocks shows mark a significant return for Above & Beyond, who have been widely acclaimed for their emotionally charged and uplifting trance music. Known for their ability to create profound connections with their fans through their performances, Above & Beyond are sure to deliver two nights of pure magic and musical bliss.

Paavo Siljamäki’s solo project, P.O.S, has also been making waves with its haunting progressive house tunes. Recently, he released his album “Deeper Tales,” further showcasing his talent as a versatile musician and producer.

The Above & Beyond Red Rocks shows are highly anticipated, and fans are eager to witness the group’s extraordinary blend of music and mindfulness. The combination of stunning natural surroundings, transformative yoga and meditation, and the group’s euphoric melodies is set to create an unforgettable experience that will resonate with attendees long after the shows have concluded.

With their return to Red Rocks, Above & Beyond continues to solidify their status as one of the most revered and influential acts in the electronic music scene. These performances are expected to be a testament to their unwavering dedication to creating extraordinary moments for their fans, leaving attendees inspired and uplifted. Pre-sale will begin July 18, claim your tickets here.

Image Credit: Above & Beyond (Press) / Provided by Management