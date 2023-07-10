Above & Beyond Achieve RIAA Gold Certification with ‘Don’t Leave’ from acclaimed Album ‘Don’t Leave’

By Yotam Dov 394

Above & Beyond, the beloved trio that has captivated audiences worldwide, has achieved a significant milestone in their career. Their track ‘Don’t Leave,’ featured on their 2019 album ‘Flow State,’ has received the esteemed RIAA Gold Certification.

‘Flow State,’ released in 2019, showcased a departure from Above & Beyond’s signature trance and progressive beats. Described as “music tools for yoga, mindfulness, and mental fitness,” the album immersed listeners in a state of tranquility through a collection of ambient and piano-based arrangements. During a time when the world was grappling with the challenges of a global pandemic, Above & Beyond brought solace and serenity to their audience with ‘Flow State: Healing With Nature.’

The RIAA Gold Certification is awarded to tracks that have reached 500,000 units sold. ‘Don’t Leave’ has become particularly popular among yoga and meditation enthusiasts on platforms such as Amazon Music. Several tracks from ‘Flow State’ have garnered attention on ambient-oriented playlists, solidifying its influence in the wellness music space.

This achievement not only marks Above & Beyond’s first RIAA Gold Certification but also serves as inspiration for their label, Anjuna, and their recent venture, Reflections. Through Reflections, they have cultivated a haven for wellness-focused music, aiming to release a new track every week. This initiative provides electronic producers with a platform to explore different sounds, making it a home for ambient and downtempo music.

bove & Beyond’s Paavo Siljamäki, reflecting on the significance of their ‘Flow State’ album and the recognition of ‘Don’t Leave’ with the RIAA Gold Certification, shared his thoughts on the band’s journey and the importance of their music:

“Our music has always been about getting in touch with, understanding, and accepting our emotions. After those amazing yoga sets, we realized that there is a bigger place for this more reflective music within our little universe. With the Flow State project, we want to help bring people’s attention and focus towards helping themselves find better mental fitness and overall happiness in life.”

As their music resonates with fans across the globe, Above & Beyond’s commitment to promoting mental fitness and happiness shines through, making a profound impact on the lives of their listeners. With their innovative approach and unwavering dedication, the trio paves the way for a harmonious blend of music and wellness, leaving an indelible mark on the electronic music landscape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Above & Beyond (@aboveandbeyond)

Image Credit: Luke Dyson / Provided by Management