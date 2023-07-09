Afrojack joins Shalizi Group, sharing management with Alesso & Marshmello

By Yotam Dov 463

Renowned Dutch music producer and DJ, Afrojack, has recently inked a management deal with none other than Moe Shalizi and his esteemed company, The Shalizi Group. This exciting partnership brings together the Grammy-winning electronic artist with a powerhouse management team, adding him to their esteemed dance roster that already boasts notable names like Alesso, Jauz, and Marshmello. Shalizi’s expertise and guidance were instrumental in propelling Marshmello from an unknown talent to a global phenomenon.

The collaboration between Afrojack and The Shalizi Group has generated palpable excitement.

AAfrojack’s discography is filled with chart-topping hits and notable collaborations. Tracks like “Take Over Control” featuring Eva Simons and “Hey Mama” with David Guetta featuring Nicki Minaj and Bebe Rexha became instant anthems, showcasing Afrojack’s ability to create infectious, genre-blending music. His solo releases, such as “Ten Feet Tall” featuring Wrabel, further demonstrated his versatility as a producer. Additionally, Afrojack’s Grammy-winning remix of Madonna’s “Revolver” showcased his talent for reimagining well-known songs. With a prolific career and a knack for crafting captivating tracks, Afrojack continues to make waves in the electronic music scene.

As Afrojack embarks on this exciting new chapter in his career under the astute guidance of The Shalizi Group, the stage is set for even greater accomplishments and the realization of his artistic vision. With their combined expertise, there’s no doubt that Afrojack’s star will continue to rise, captivating audiences worldwide and reshaping the future of electronic music.

Image Credit: Ruud Baan / Provided by Wall Recordings