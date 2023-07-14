Amelie Lens & Farrago expecting baby girl

By Yotam Dov

Beloved techno couple Amelie Lens and Farrago have taken to social media to announce their joyous news: they are expecting a baby girl. Amelie Lens, known for her electrifying DJ sets and Farrago, a talented producer and DJ in his own right, shared their excitement and happiness with their fans on Instagram.

Amelie posted a heartfelt message alongside a beautiful photo, expressing their overwhelming joy: “this is the happiest we have ever been 🤍✨ We cannot wait to meet our baby girl.” The announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and fellow artists alike.

The couple’s Instagram post radiates love and anticipation, encapsulating the incredible joy they feel as they prepare to welcome their little one into the world. Their words reflect the profound happiness that comes with the prospect of parenthood.

Lens and Farrago’s announcement not only celebrates the upcoming arrival of their baby girl but also showcases their deep bond and the strength of their relationship. Their journey together as artists and partners has now expanded to include the beautiful journey of becoming parents.

Check out Amelie’s post below:

Image Credit: Amelie Lens/Instagram