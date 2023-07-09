Calvin Harris ignites British Grand Prix with spectacular Silverstone launch party

By Yotam Dov 558

Silverstone, UK – In a historic event, Calvin Harris, along with Jess Glynne and Cat Burns, set the stage on fire, combining the best of British music and motorsport at the Formula 1 Aramco British Grand Prix’s opening celebration.

Marking the beginning of a new musical era at the iconic Silverstone venue, Cat Burns kicked off the unforgettable show with her hits “Go” and “Live More & Love More.”

As the sun set, Jess Glynne effortlessly entertained the crowd with her repertoire of classics, leaving the audience craving more. The “Rather Be” singer even treated fans to a sneak peek of an unreleased track, adding an extra element of excitement.

Then came Calvin Harris, a globally renowned artist, DJ, and producer, who elevated the atmosphere to new heights. Whether it was his long-time favorite “I’m Not Alone” or the recent chart-topper “Miracle,” Harris curated an exceptional set that pleased both his loyal followers and new fans alike. The night concluded with a breathtaking fireworks display, officially inaugurating the 2023 Formula 1 Aramco British Grand Prix.

An impressive crowd of 45,000 fans attended the inaugural Launch Party, held at Silverstone’s newly-expanded music arena. The staging was masterfully executed by Library Productions, the industry pioneers who manage the iconic Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

The Launch Party was a celebration of the finest in British music and motorsport, expertly curated by Jamie Scott. Scott, a Grammy-nominated and Ivor Novello Award-winning British songwriter and producer, assumed the role of Director of Music at Silverstone last year.

Reflecting on the incredible evening, Jamie Scott expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “What a way to officially kick off the weekend here at Silverstone. We had three incredible British acts who simply blew the roof off the stage. Our goal was to enhance the feel-good festival atmosphere, and last night took it to another level. I can’t wait to continue the festivities with upcoming performances by Tom Grennan, Jax Jones, and the Black Eyed Peas throughout the weekend. And next year, we plan to make Silverstone an even grander summer highlight on both the British sports and music calendars!”

This year’s Formula 1 Aramco British Grand Prix has introduced an exciting new music program, offering four spectacular evenings of live music and entertainment at no additional cost to existing ticket holders. Festival powerhouses Jax Jones (Friday), Black Eyed Peas (Saturday), and Tom Grennan (Sunday) are set to grace the stage throughout the weekend, promising unforgettable performances.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by DawBell PR