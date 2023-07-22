Search

 

 

Harbour
CamelPhat & London Grammar share new single ‘Higher’: Listen

In 2021, CamelPhat remixed London Grammar’s single Lose Your Head, garnering millions of streams since the release and showcasing the beauty of meshing their production talent with the incredible vocals of Hannah Reid. Now the two artists have finally come together for a brand new original single, once again delivering a beautiful finished product that is sure to satisfy both of their loyal fanbases.

London Grammar, which consists of singer Hannah Reid as well as Dan Rothman and Dominic “Dot” Major has released a collection of remixes from some of the biggest names in electronic music reinterpreting classic tracks from the group’s catalog. Included on The Remixes is one lone original track, Higher, which showcases Hannah Reid’s incredible vocals with the beautiful production work of CamelPhat. The singer discusses the joy of working with the duo stating, “I had so much fun working with CAMELPHAT on this new song. It was such a great experience. Not only are they the kindest people on the dance scene- they are also the most talented.”

The new single boasts a beautiful foundation of synths, allowing Reid’s voice to shine while the music ebbs and flows, both driving and atmospheric all at once. The refrain of “Got me higher, got me higher babe,” rings out from the speakers as the music washes over the listener, a perfect summary of the feeling of ecstasy that is derived from this sonic creation. See the full tracklist of The Remixes below and stream Higher out now!

Tracklisting:
  1. Higher                                               x CAMELPHAT *
  2. Lord It’s A Feeling                            goddard. Remix
  3. If You Wait                                        Jamie Jones 4Z Remix
  4. Baby It’s You                                     Dot Major Remix
  5. Dancing By Night                             x SebastiAn *
  6. Hey Now                                           ARTY Remix
  7. Let You Know                                   x Flume
  8. Lose Your Head                                CAMELPHAT Remix
  9. Strong                                               High Contrast Remix
  10. Help Me Lose My Mind                  x Disclosure
  11. Hell To The Liars                              Kölsch Remix
  12. Wasting My Young Years               Henrik Schwarz Remix
  13. Oh Woman Oh Man                        MK Remix
  14. Sights                                                Dennis Ferrer Remix
  15. Hey Now                                            Bonobo Remix
  16. Baby It’s You                                     Joris Voorn Remix
*new original material

 

Image Credit: CamelPhat (Press) / Provided by Kliger.co.il

