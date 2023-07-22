CamelPhat & London Grammar share new single ‘Higher’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 192

In 2021, CamelPhat remixed London Grammar’s single Lose Your Head, garnering millions of streams since the release and showcasing the beauty of meshing their production talent with the incredible vocals of Hannah Reid. Now the two artists have finally come together for a brand new original single, once again delivering a beautiful finished product that is sure to satisfy both of their loyal fanbases.

London Grammar, which consists of singer Hannah Reid as well as Dan Rothman and Dominic “Dot” Major has released a collection of remixes from some of the biggest names in electronic music reinterpreting classic tracks from the group’s catalog. Included on The Remixes is one lone original track, Higher, which showcases Hannah Reid’s incredible vocals with the beautiful production work of CamelPhat. The singer discusses the joy of working with the duo stating, “I had so much fun working with CAMELPHAT on this new song. It was such a great experience. Not only are they the kindest people on the dance scene- they are also the most talented.”

The new single boasts a beautiful foundation of synths, allowing Reid’s voice to shine while the music ebbs and flows, both driving and atmospheric all at once. The refrain of “Got me higher, got me higher babe,” rings out from the speakers as the music washes over the listener, a perfect summary of the feeling of ecstasy that is derived from this sonic creation. See the full tracklist of The Remixes below and stream Higher out now!

Tracklisting:

Higher x CAMELPHAT * Lord It’s A Feeling goddard. Remix If You Wait Jamie Jones 4Z Remix Baby It’s You Dot Major Remix Dancing By Night x SebastiAn * Hey Now ARTY Remix Let You Know x Flume Lose Your Head CAMELPHAT Remix Strong High Contrast Remix Help Me Lose My Mind x Disclosure Hell To The Liars Kölsch Remix Wasting My Young Years Henrik Schwarz Remix Oh Woman Oh Man MK Remix Sights Dennis Ferrer Remix Hey Now Bonobo Remix Baby It’s You Joris Voorn Remix

*new original material

Image Credit: CamelPhat (Press) / Provided by Kliger.co.il