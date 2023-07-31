Claptone`s Masquerade Stage Announcement at Untold Festival

Claptone will host Masquerade Stage at Untold Festival

Claptone`s Masquerade Stage at Untold Festival Announcement. The electronic music world is buzzing with excitement as the much-anticipated Untold Festival draws near. This year, the festival is set to become even more extraordinary with the announcement of the inaugural “The Masquerade by Claptone” stage. Hosted by none other than the enigmatic German DJ and producer, Claptone.

Known for his signature plague doctor-style golden masque. Complete with pantomime white gloves and a mysterious black outfit topped with a black top hat. Claptone has become an icon in the tech-house scene. With his unique appearance that shrouds his identity. He has mesmerized fans across the globe and left them craving for more.

Having previously taken the music world by storm with major hits such as “No Eyes,” “Heartbeat,” “Liquid Spirit (Remix),” and “Charmer.” Claptone’s fame knows no bounds. The release of “The Masquerade Mixes” further solidified his reputation as a visionary artist with a flair for the dramatic.

Ibiza Clue. What to Expect at Untold Festival

Currently, Claptone has been hosting wild parties in Ibiza. Wild masquerade events at venues like Pacha`s: Café Mambo. These events are renowned for their debauchery atmosphere. With a car-sized plague-doctor golden masque that levitates above the dancefloor, adding a touch of magic to the nights.

Now, the untamed spirit of Claptone’s Masquerade Party is headed to Untold Festival in Cluj, Romania. This world-renowned festival is known for its EDM, trance, techno, and prog music. Held in the heart of the city in the spacious Cluj Arena. With a sold-out crowd of 372,000 ravers this coming weekend.

Untold Festival boasts a world-class event production with multiple themed stages. Such as the Mainstage, Galaxy Stage, Alchemy Stage, Daydreaming Stage, and Fortune Stage. And now, joining the ranks of these renowned stages, “The Masquerade Stage by Claptone.” An intriguing addition that promises to be a highlight of the event.

The line-up for the Masquerade Stage is nothing short of spectacular. Featuring pop star headliners like French Montana, Fedde Le Grand, Steve Aoki, and more. Additionally, the Main Stage will witness the prowess of Alesso, Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta, KSHMR, Martin Garrix, Salvatore Ganacci, and Imagine Dragons. Ensuring that attendees get their dose of high-octane performances. But that’s not all. The Galaxy Stage is all set to host a star-studded array of artists. Including the likes of Amelie Lens, Bedouin, Boris Brejcha, CamelPhat, Dixon, and Marco Carola.

As for “Claptone`s Masquerade Stage,” the stage will feature performances by Route94 and Juliet Sikora. Taking the audience on a voyage through the depths of the tech-house.

Fans and festival-goers are eagerly looking forward to this year’s Untold Festival. Where Claptone’s Masquerade Stage is sure to deliver an experience like no other. With a perfect production of electronic music, stage setups, and exotic installations. This is a viral event many people anticipate every year.

Stay tuned this weekend for the Eastern-European mega three-day rave-bender. Untold Festival will surely make music news headlines. “The Masquerade Stage by Claptone” will unveil its magic to the world for the first time at Untold. Attendees lucky enough to have secured their tickets, get ready to rave! Lose yourself in the music at this extraordinary festival in the heart of Transylvania, Romania.

