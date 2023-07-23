Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike deliver crazy festival tunes to Tomorrowland 2023 Mainstage

By Milan Zeisler 105

Belgian DJ and producer brother duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike deliver crazy festival tunes to the Tomorrowland 2023 Mainstage.

Belgian DJ and producer brother duo who are ranked third on this year’s DJ Mag top 100 list, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike deliver crazy festival hits to the Tomorrowland 2023 Mainstage. There are very few festivals in the world that the duo hasn’t conquered, from EDC Las Vegas to EXIT festival, Parookaville to Creamfields, so they’ve performed at many venues to the delight of the crowds. And this year they came all the way from Parookaville in Germany to the Belgian festival, Tomorrowland, where they perform almost every year.

This year’s set was quite interesting, but in keeping with the style and familiarity of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, they go back to their beginnings in some cases, some to trendy music and some to the classics, which will definitely move those who love and know that kind of music. The set began with an ID already known to the general public as “Rave Generator“, a Will Sparks collaboration that has been played several times in recent weeks during their shows. Later on, they played an original remix of Joel Corry’s hit tech house club track “The Parade” from last year. But in addition to all this, there were plenty of songs that go back to the very beginning, such as Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s collaboration with Ummet Ozcan, “The Hum”, as a Will Sparks remix, but of course, the duo’s most famous release, Mammoth, was not left out, in several remixes, as it’s no wonder that after all this time, this song has become a much-needed festival “must”. And finally, the hugely successful Martin Garrix collaboration Tremor was also featured in the set, which was presented to the audience in a Maddix remix. The entire Tomorrowland experience could be followed online from anywhere in the world.

There are many more songs on the set and they are definitely worth checking out.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland