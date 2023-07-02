DJ Snake throws down a feral rave in a McDonald’s in Paris: Watch

By Daniel Šikljan 332

Following the launch of his own McDonald’s meal, DJ Snake followed up on the occasion by throwing down a packed rave in a McDonald’s in Paris.

Earlier this month, DJ Snake became the first-ever European artist to have his own McDonalds’s meal. Alongside the meal, Pardon My French (DJ Snake’s music collective together with Malaa, Mercer, and Tchami) collaborated with McDonald’s to deliver a clothing line of 24 items including t-shirts, sweatpants, shorts and, hoodies. And what better way to celebrate the occasion than by throwing down a party in one lucky McDonald’s in the French capital of Paris? DJ Snake has concocted a truly brilliant marketing move, that’s for sure.

A truly fortunate McDonald’s on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris was a center of attention recently as DJ Snake transformed a usually serene environment into a pit full of sweaty energy and pumping beats. To add to the atmosphere, the employees continued to work in the background, enjoying the irresistible vigor brought upon the audience and themselves. The tables were moved to create space for the party people and cash registers were replaced by DJ Snake’s turntables. It was truly a full-circle moment for Snake as he stated:

“I spent my childhood birthdays at McDonald’s. They’re great memories for me with my family and friends. And now it’s a landmark when I’m on tour all over the world, at the end of our shows we often stop at McDonald’s.”

DJ Snake is gearing up for his third album this year, after his previous works Carte Blanche in 2019 and Encore in 2016. And not just that. He recently revealed his summer tour, with stops at Ultra Europe, Brooklyn Mirage, and a couple of mysterious blurred shows scattered across the summer. Along with all of the recent happenings in DJ Snake’s career, he also dropped his first solo work of 2023, Westside Story. It is also the first single from his aforementioned upcoming album. All in all, 2023 is shaping up to be another gargantuan year in Snake’s long-lasting career.

Ever wonder why the Ice cream machine is always broken? This is why… 😅 pic.twitter.com/KBknQt0zu1 — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) June 29, 2023

Image Credits: McDonald’s [Saradaka via Wikimedia Commons | License: Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)] & DJ Snake (via Didier Appéré Photographe | License: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)]