Eater delivers hard-hitting ‘Invader’ EP: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 144

Hailing from Italy, the rising talent Eater is not only set to take over bass music around the world, but he is also engaging in a literal INVASION. The young producer has returned with four brand-new productions that are incredible in their power and craft.

While already receiving massive support from the likes of Ultra Music Festival and EDC as well as BBC Radio, Eater has already proven that he is ready to be a global force thanks to his unique style and energy. With his latest four-track creation, his Invader EP is being delivered to the globe thanks to the esteemed Ganja White Collective who operate Subcarbon Records. From the opening notes of the EP’s title track, it is clear that the Italian producer brought his A-game to the album and his quote about the release truly says it all:



“This EP will show what Eater is capable of, be ready for the invasion!”

Opening with Invader, the robotic vocal opens up with a haunting warning by stating, “How dare you? I now must squash you like the bug that you are! You cannot save your world, accept your fate.” While certainly ominous, Eater isn’t messing around as the track quickly builds into a bass-heavy production full of glitches and swagger, sure to get any dance floor moving. From there, listeners are further thrown into the chaos on the second track, Annihilation. The opening vocal samples and atmospheric noises create a feeling of uncertainty and terror before the music kicks in and delivers a blistering bassline to groove along with.

Next up is Trial, a track that opens with a woman weeping in terror before the percussion slowly builds the music, letting listeners know that the invaders are upon us and ready to strike. Here Eater also showcases a bit of a playful side, splicing in some more comical sounding “whoa’s” throughout the music. Closing out the Invader EP is the final track Extinction, where the culmination of the musical journey is upon us. It is a slow, wobbly journey, but that is the world Eater invasions and we must submit.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image credit: Eater press photo \ provided by GetIn! PR