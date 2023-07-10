Eric Prydz announces release dates of anticipated anthems ‘The Return’ & ‘Of Me’

By Yotam Dov 414

Eric Prydz, the Swedish electronic music sensation, has recently sent shockwaves through the music industry by announcing not one but two new singles set to be released this summer. Fans and critics alike have been eagerly anticipating new material from the renowned DJ and producer, and these upcoming releases are expected to showcase his signature style and innovative soundscapes.

The first single, titled “The Return,” has already been generating considerable buzz since its debut at The Signal opening event of Ushuaïa Ibiza. Prydz subsequently included it in his Asia tour, mesmerizing crowds in Thailand, Japan, and Indonesia. The track’s ethereal melodies and pulsating beats captivated audiences, leaving them yearning for its official release. Prydz further fueled the anticipation by featuring “The Return” in his groundbreaking HOLO performance at the iconic Sónar Festival in Spain. Fans will be delighted to know that they won’t have to wait much longer, as the track is scheduled to drop on July 14.

But that’s not all! Eric Prydz has a second surprise up his sleeve. The highly anticipated single, “Of Me,” has already earned the title of a melodic masterpiece before its official release. The track first graced the ears of lucky attendees at Prydz’s mesmerizing HOLO show at Ultra Music Festival, leaving an indelible mark on their musical consciousness. It continued to captivate audiences at renowned events like Coachella and Creamfields, as well as at the legendary Hï Ibiza. The intricate layers of sound and emotionally charged melodies featured in “Of Me” have left fans craving more, eagerly awaiting the chance to immerse themselves fully in Prydz’s sonic world. Mark your calendars for July 28, as that is when “Of Me” will finally be available for everyone to enjoy.

Eric Prydz’s ability to create awe-inspiring music that transcends genres is what sets him apart as a true pioneer in the electronic music scene. His dedication to pushing the boundaries of his craft is evident in every note and beat he produces. Whether it’s his mesmerizing Pryda tracks or his dynamic performances under his Cirez D alias, Prydz consistently delivers an unparalleled sonic experience that leaves a lasting impact on listeners.

Image Credit: Rukes.com