Hardwell unveils new music during Ultra Europe 2023 mainstage set: Watch

By Yotam Dov 15

Ultra Europe 2023 Day 1 came to an unforgettable close as Hardwell took center stage for a high-octane set that left the crowd in awe. The Dutch DJ and producer delivered an eclectic blend of big room, techno, and hard trance sounds, showcasing his versatility and musical prowess. As the sun began to set and anticipation filled the air, the stage erupted with energy as Hardwell launched into his set.

The journey kicked off with Hardwell intro version of his electrifying track “Shotgun” featuring Bright Lights. The crowd was instantly captivated by the pulsating beats and infectious melody, setting the stage for an exhilarating experience. Hardwell wasted no time in delivering his signature sound, seamlessly transitioning into his remix of Benny Benassi’s timeless classic, “Satisfaction.” The familiar tune took on new life as Hardwell injected his own electrifying energy into the mix.

As the set progressed, Hardwell treated the crowd to an array of unreleased tracks and collaborations. One such highlight was his highly anticipated collaboration with fellow Dutch producer Nicky Romero, aptly titled “I Wanna Dance.” The crowd couldn’t help but surrender to the infectious groove, as the track delivered a perfect balance of euphoria and dancefloor energy.

Hardwell continued to surprise and delight the audience with his rework of Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash’s all-time classic, “Reload.” The iconic melody resonated through the speakers, reigniting fond memories while adding a fresh twist to the beloved anthem. It was a testament to Hardwell’s ability to pay homage to the past while embracing the present.

Throughout his set, Hardwell sprinkled in multiple IDs, providing tantalizing glimpses of his forthcoming music. The crowd eagerly soaked up these exclusive sounds, knowing they were experiencing something truly special. Additionally, he showcased his remix skills with a captivating rendition of Kid Cudi’s “Pursuit Of Happiness,” further demonstrating his ability to infuse his unique style into well-known tracks.

Collaborations played a significant role in Hardwell’s set, as he joined forces with acclaimed artists such as W&W, Olly James, Azteck, and Sub Zero Project. The unreleased track with W&W set the crowd ablaze with its high-energy drops and thunderous basslines, leaving a lasting impression on all who witnessed it. These collaborations were a testament to Hardwell’s dedication to pushing boundaries and exploring new sonic territories.

Hardwell also showcased his remixing prowess, putting his unique spin on Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle.” The crowd was transported to a euphoric realm as the familiar vocals intertwined with Hardwell’s signature big room sound. Additionally, his big room techno remix of Afrojack & Martin Garrix’s “Turn Up The Speakers” injected a fresh dose of intensity into the set, setting the stage on fire.

Image Credit: Rukes.com