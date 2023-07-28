Indira Paganotto brings dark psytrance to Tomorrowland 2023 mainstage: Live

By Yotam Dov 114

Calling all Warriors of the dancefloor! Tomorrowland 2023’s Mainstage is set to be graced by the enigmatic Indira Paganotto, as she takes the stage on the last day of Weekend 2, ready to unleash her captivating fusion of dark psytrance and techno.

From headlining all major clubs and events across the globe, Indira Paganotto has become a well-known name in the electronic music scene. Born in 1992, she hails from Madrid, Spain, and her musical upbringing was shaped by her father, a DJ in the 80s. His diverse collection of disco, jazz, acid house, and goa music laid the foundation for Indira’s signature style – an energetic eclecticism that seamlessly blends 90s disco with the most current underground techno.

In the last 12 months, Indira’s rise has been unstoppable, gracing the stages of renowned events like Awakenings, Circoloco, Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, and many more. Her energetic sets, full of elegance and danceability, have won the hearts of fans worldwide. With a big support from Charlotte de Witte and her performances at KNTXT events globally, Indira’s unique blend of psytrance and techno has become her synonym.

With collaborations with Nina Kraviz and releases on Charlotte de Witte’s label, Indira’s journey continues with the launch of her own label, ARTCORE, and a busy release schedule ahead. This summer, catch her performing at exclusive events and A-list festivals, including Tomorrowland Main Stage, Awakenings Festival, Monegros Festival, and more. Additionally, she will curate the Main Room for Capriati’s Metamorfosi events at Amnesia Ibiza as part of her residency, Indira Paganotto Curates.

Get ready to embark on a mesmerizing musical adventure as Indira Paganotto takes the Tomorrowland 2023 Mainstage by storm, uniting the Warriors under her magnetic spell. Her diverse sounds and electrifying stage presence promise an unforgettable experience on the last day of Weekend 2, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all in attendance.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland