Jeff Mills: ‘Evolution’ LP & World Tour 2023-2024 with Tomorrow Comes The Harvest

By Yotam Dov 184

Renowned Detroit techno DJ and producer Jeff Mills is set to honor the late Afro-funk and jazz legend Tony Allen with the release of their collaborative album, “Evolution.” Scheduled to be released on September 8th, 2023, the LP is a testament to the creative synergy between the two iconic musicians and promises a captivating blend of Detroit techno and Afrobeat.

“Tomorrow Comes The Harvest” marked the first collaboration between Jeff Mills and Tony Allen, who sadly passed away on April 30, 2020. In a heartfelt tribute to their previous work together, Mills has reconfigured the project into a trio, inviting veteran keyboardist Jean-Phi Dary and tabla virtuoso Prabhu Edouard to join him. This reunion sets the stage for an enthralling musical journey that embraces improvisation and boundless creativity.

The album’s tracklisting features six mesmerizing pieces, each taking listeners on a unique sonic adventure. From the expansive and evocative “A Metamorphosis” to the thought-provoking “Words Of Wisdom” and the soul-stirring “Peace Pipe,” “Evolution” promises an immersive and transformative listening experience. The journey continues with the emotionally charged “Rising Water” and its reprise, before concluding with the digital bonus track, “No White Snake.”

Jeff Mills shares his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “The profound cosmic chemistry that Jean-Phi Dary, Prabhu Edouard, and I cultivated while traveling together led us to an unimagined poetic realization. Tomorrow Comes The Harvest is an extension of the visionary work Tony Allen and I initiated, allowing us to traverse uncharted sonic territories as one cohesive musical vessel. This project embodies the ideals of freedom and open-mindedness.”

To celebrate the release of “Evolution,” Tomorrow Comes The Harvest has announced an extensive world tour for 2023-2024. Audiences worldwide will have the opportunity to witness electrifying live performances that seamlessly blend the traditions of Afrobeat with futuristic Detroit techno. The tour serves as both a tribute to Tony Allen’s immense contribution to the project and a testament to the enduring impact of their collaboration.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Evolution” on September 8th, 2023, they can expect nothing less than an extraordinary musical journey that pays homage to the pioneering spirits of Jeff Mills and the late Tony Allen. The album promises to be a sonic celebration of their shared vision, and the accompanying world tour is set to ignite stages with unforgettable performances that bridge continents, cultures, and genres. Tomorrow Comes The Harvest is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music world with their innovative sound and profound artistic expression.

Image Credit: Jeff Mills (Press) / Provided by Pullproxy