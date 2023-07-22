LF SYSTEM takes the world higher with ‘Dancing Shoes’: Listen

By Yotam Dov 178

LF SYSTEM, the rising Scottish electronic/DJ/production duo, is on fire with their latest single, “Dancing Shoes (Take Me Higher).” Today, they unveil the official music video, directed by the talented Christelle De Castro (known for her work with Kaytranada & Kali Uchis and Coco & Breezy), showcasing vibrant party people embarking on taxi journeys into the night. The video perfectly complements the track’s infectious energy and groove.

The song has already been making waves and was launched as a Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1 with Clara Amfo. Its catchy beats have become a staple in clubs throughout the summer. You can stream the song on all DSPs and also enjoy the “Más Tiempo” mix by Skepta and Jammer, adding a fresh twist to the already incredible track.

LF SYSTEM, comprised of Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan, had a groundbreaking year in 2022 when their single “Afraid To Feel” exploded onto the scene. The track dominated the UK singles chart, spending an impressive eight weeks at #1, and achieved significant success worldwide. With over 270 million streams and certifications of 2 x Platinum in the UK, Platinum across Europe, and Gold in Australia, the duo proved their mettle in the music industry. Notably, “Afraid To Feel” received a nomination for ‘Song Of The Year’ at the prestigious 2023 BRIT Awards.

The duo’s talent doesn’t end there; they followed up with another hit, “Hungry (For Love),” which showcased their versatility and flair for disco-infused tracks.

LF SYSTEM’s live performances are equally exceptional, and they’ve had the honor of headlining the second stage (King Tuts) at TRNSMT festival Glasgow, as well as gracing the stages of renowned events like Creamfields, Parklife, Glastonbury, and EXIT. Their exciting journey continues with upcoming outdoor festival slots at Tomorrowland, Ibiza Rocks, WeAreFestival, and Reading & Leeds.

But success didn’t come overnight for LF SYSTEM. Prior to their big breakthrough, the duo established themselves on the Scottish DJ circuit, gaining recognition through regular performances in clubs like FLY and Sneaky Petes in Glasgow and Edinburgh. Their track “Dancing Cliche” caught the attention of BBC Radio 1’s Danny Howard, who played it for five consecutive weeks before its official release. Since then, their DJing career has skyrocketed, and they’ve been making waves at notable venues like Boiler Room at FLY Open Air, Fabric, Night Tales, Warehouse Project, and their Ibiza debut at Amnesia, playing alongside Danny Howard.

March marked their debut US tour, where all headline shows sold out in advance. They also delivered outstanding performances as support for Dom Dolla at the legendary Red Rocks in Denver and John Summit at Petco Park, San Diego.

LF SYSTEM comprises West Lothian natives Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan, who initially crossed paths playing football against each other during their teenage years. However, it was their shared passion for music that truly brought them together when they reconnected while clubbing in Scotland. They started playing B2B sets at the renowned Edinburgh club night FLY and eventually joined forces in the studio, producing their own tracks.

From sharing disco edits on SoundCloud to releasing their original productions, LF SYSTEM’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Their first single, “Dancing Cliche,” garnered early support from industry heavyweights like Ewan McVicar, Elliott Adamson, Danny Howard, and TSHA. As their fame grew, they achieved milestones like a sold-out show at Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh and being hailed as The Blessed Madonna’s One To Watch for 2022. The recognition led to the discovery of “Afraid to Feel,” which set them on the path to international acclaim.

LF SYSTEM’s impressive remix work for artists like Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox (“Speed Trials On Acid”), and Jodie Harsh (“No Sleep”) further solidifies their position as a dynamic and sought-after duo in the dance music scene.

With their infectious beats, electrifying performances, and ever-growing fan base, LF SYSTEM is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with, and they are taking the world to new heights with their unforgettable music.

Image Credit: Studio Alex Plex