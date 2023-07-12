Live Nation expands in Latin America with Páramo Presenta acquisition

Live Nation, a prominent global entertainment company, is making significant strides in expanding its reach in Latin America.

Live Nation has recently announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Páramo Presenta, a renowned Colombian promoter brand. This strategic move solidifies Live Nation‘s presence in the vibrant Latin American music scene.

Páramo Presenta stands as a true leader in Colombia’s thriving music industry. It has gained recognition primarily through its remarkable contribution to the country’s largest music festival, Estereo Picnic. This annual extravaganza attracts a massive audience of over 100,000 enthusiastic music lovers. Renowned international headliners such as SOFI TUKKER, Drake, Rosalía, Fred again.., The Chemical Brothers, Jamie XX, and many others grace the festival’s stages, making it an unforgettable experience for attendees.

In addition to Estereo Picnic, Páramo Presenta’s festival portfolio includes Baum Festival and Knotfest, both held in Bogotá, Colombia. These festivals further showcase the brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional live music experiences and have established themselves as prominent fixtures in the Colombian music calendar.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new partnership, Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, remarked, “Páramo is fresh off of a record year, and their team comprises some of the best professionals in the business. Colombia is an emerging market, and we eagerly look forward to collaborating with our new partners at Páramo, as well as our long-standing partners at OCESA, as we extend our footprint across Latin America.” This collaboration signifies Live Nation’s dedication to expanding its influence in the region and capitalizing on the tremendous potential of the Latin American market.

Gabriel García, CEO of Páramo Presenta, expressed his thoughts on the historic merger, stating, “Having grown up in a time when live shows were scarce in our country and having witnessed the exponential rise of live music, today, we celebrate this momentous union with Live Nation. We firmly believe that this partnership will propel us to new heights and create even more unforgettable moments between artists and fans. It will play a crucial role in the growth of our country’s music industry, strengthening our market to become increasingly competitive on the global stage of live entertainment.” García’s words highlight the shared vision between Live Nation and Páramo Presenta, emphasizing the commitment to delivering exceptional live music experiences and contributing to the development of the Colombian music scene.

With Live Nation’s acquisition of a majority stake in Páramo Presenta, this collaboration promises to bring exciting opportunities for music enthusiasts, artists, and the industry as a whole in Latin America. The combined expertise and resources of these two influential entities set the stage for a new era of world-class live entertainment experiences throughout the region.

Photo by Simon Boxus on Unsplash