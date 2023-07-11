Martin Garrix closes Ultra Europe 2023 in style: Watch

By Yotam Dov

Martin Garrix, the Dutch superstar DJ and producer, set the mainstage of Ultra Europe 2023 ablaze with an electrifying performance that left the crowd in awe. Known for his energetic sets and chart-topping hits, Garrix proved once again why he is considered one of the biggest names in the electronic dance music scene.

Kicking off his set with an explosive Intro Edit of his collaboration with Seth Hills, ‘Biochemical,’ Garrix wasted no time in setting the tone for an unforgettable experience. The crowd erupted as the pulsating beats and infectious melodies took hold, signaling the beginning of a musical journey like no other.

As the set progressed, Garrix seamlessly mixed in iconic tracks that have defined his career. He dropped the timeless classic ‘Lethal Industry’ by Tiësto, showcasing his appreciation for the pioneers who laid the foundation for EDM. The crowd sang along in unison as Martin Garrix unleashed his remix of Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved,’ infusing the heartfelt vocals with his signature uplifting sound.

Collaborations played a significant role in Garrix’s performance, as he unleashed his highly acclaimed track with Third Party, ‘Flashlights.’ The blend of soaring synths and infectious hooks had the crowd jumping in unison. He expertly layered acapellas from EDM classics like ‘Footrocker’ by Mightyfools and ‘Atom’ by Nari & Milani, creating a dynamic and nostalgic atmosphere that sent waves of excitement through the audience.

Garrix’s set was a perfect mix of his own chart-topping hits and crowd favorites. The mainstage erupted when the iconic opening chords of ‘Animals’ filled the air, taking everyone back to the track that catapulted Garrix to global stardom. The energy levels soared even higher with his co-produced release with the late Avicii, ‘Waiting For Love,’ which evoked both nostalgia and a sense of unity among the festival-goers.

The collaboration with Brooks, ‘Quantum,’ showcased Garrix’s ability to craft infectious melodies and hard-hitting drops. The mainstage transformed into a sea of hands in the air as the euphoric synths enveloped the crowd. Garrix also treated the audience to his track ‘Forbidden Voices,’ a testament to his ability to create emotionally charged anthems that resonate with fans worldwide.

To conclude his set, Martin Garrix brought out all the stops with his collaboration with Bonn, ‘Home.’ The infectious vocals and uplifting melodies created an emotional climax, leaving the crowd craving more. As the final notes of the Outro Edit of ‘Starlight (Keep Me Afloat)’ reverberated through the festival grounds, Garrix bid farewell to Ultra Europe 2023, leaving an indelible mark on the memories of all those fortunate enough to witness his performance.

Martin Garrix’s set at Ultra Europe 2023 was a testament to his prowess as a performer and producer. With a carefully curated selection of tracks, expert mixing, and an unrivaled stage presence, Garrix proved why he continues to be a dominant force in the world of dance music. His ability to connect with the crowd and deliver a high-octane experience sets him apart as an artist who knows how to put on a show like no other. As the festival came to a close, the echoes of Garrix’s electrifying set remained, reminding everyone of the unforgettable moments they had witnessed on the mainstage.

Image Credit: Louis van Baar