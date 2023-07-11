Music Festival Debate: EDC, Tomorrowland, Ultra

By Astrid Fox 161

In the realm of EDM festivals, three iconic events have risen to prominence: Electric Daisy Carnival (Las Vegas), Tomorrowland (Belgium), and Ultra (Miami). Each festival brand boasts its own distinct features and fervent fan bases. Let’s dive into the colorful world of these festivals and explore key differences.

A Vibrant Playground of Sound and Color. EDC, owned by Insomniac, has attracted festivalgoers since its inception in 1997. EDC Las Vegas attracts an impressive 520,000 attendees each year. In May 2023, EDC surprised attendees with a surge of drum and bass artists on the line-up; Andy C, Friction, Chase & Status, and Dimension (18 total). EDC line-ups generally include dubstep, house, techno, and trance. Beauty stations elevate the festival experience. EDC offers shuttle services for access to the festival grounds ($149). Patrons, lovingly referred to as “headliners,” enjoy an exhilarating atmosphere that encourages self-expression. EDC is renowned for its dazzling pyrotechnics, glitter, and diverse themed epic stage experiences.

A Dreamlike Escape into Electronic Music Tomorrowland. Regarded as the epitome of music festivals, solidified its place in the hearts of electronic music purists since its inception in 2005. Ticket prices are around $535. The Belgian festival draws a crowd of 600,000. Held over two weekends in July, Tomorrowland features an impressive artist line-up across 14 stages and offers an eclectic mix of artists from EDM to hip hop. Tomorrowland was voted best festival at the electronic dance music awards. Underground European EDM adds a touch of exclusivity, attracting attendees seeking a less-commercial experience. Accommodation options are available both close to the venue and within the festival’s camping grounds, providing flexibility for attendees. Price guide for camping $336 – $50k

Situated in Miami, (the unofficial bender capital of the USA), Ultra is an emerging prominent destination in the global EDM rave scene. Ultra boasts a line-up of legendary headliners like Carl Cox, Adam Beyer, Armin van Buuren, and David Guetta. Ultra continues to attract house and techno purists from around the world. The ticket price is $400 for a three-day pass. Ultra offers a quintessential Miami party experience across seven stages. Ultra Miami includes impressive audio-visual productions. Towering LED screens, pyrotechnics, and a drone show. Drawing a comparably intimate crowd of only 165,000 attendees. Ultra Miami stands as a powerhouse and was awarded the number two festival in the world. Expect a multicultural audience, Miami-Muscle-Beach-Bodies ranging mostly from 20 to 40 years old, creating a neon outdoor party.

EDC, Tomorrowland, and Ultra each have a unique appeal. EDC Las Vegas dazzles attendees with its larger-than-life stages, trending music subgenres, and vibrant, candy rave atmosphere. Tomorrowland stands as a dreamlike escape, offering a sophisticated experience with dreamy stages and underground euro-influenced music. Ultra, in the epicenter EDM coastal metropolis, Miami. Boasting legendary headliners and cutting-edge technological audio-visual productions. Ultimately, the choice between these festivals depends on personal preferences, location, budget, and taste in music. Each offers an out-of-this-world rave experience for electronic music lovers worldwide.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland