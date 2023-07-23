Nina Kraviz brings techno to Tomorrowland 2023 mainstage with enchanting performance: Live

As the sun reaches its peak on the third day of Tomorrowland 2023, the Mainstage continues to pulse with energy as Nina Kraviz prepares to take the stage. Following Vintage Culture’s electrifying kick-off, the Russian techno queen is all set to deliver a mesmerizing performance that will transport the audience into a realm of raw and hypnotic sounds.

Nina Kraviz’s unique approach to techno, coupled with her dynamic stage presence, has earned her a well-deserved reputation as one of the most captivating performers in the electronic music scene. With a discography that includes underground gems like “Skyscrapers,” “This Time,” and “white horse” with Indira Paganotto her set promises to be an unforgettable journey through the depths of techno and beyond.

As festival-goers eagerly gather for Nina Kraviz’s performance, anticipation fills the air. The Mainstage will witness an entrancing transformation as she takes the crowd on an immersive musical adventure, where time and space dissolve into a unified experience of sonic exploration.

Tomorrowland 2023’s Day 3 continues to build on the festival’s magical momentum, with Nina Kraviz’s extraordinary talent captivating hearts and minds. Get ready to lose yourself in the enigmatic world of techno as Nina Kraviz commands the Mainstage, delivering a performance that will linger in the souls of all who bear witness.

Watch the liveset here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland