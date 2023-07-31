PAROOKAVILLE impresses with massive 7th edition in the City of Dreams [Review]

“We are proud and happy to have once again successfully and peacefully reawakened PAROOKAVILLE,” says Bernd Dicks, co-founder and promoter.

The gates have closed on PAROOKAVILLE 2023, its 7th edition now being in the books and getting closer and closer to the huge 10th anniversary. This year more than ever, the event has solidified its rep as one of the biggest and best electronic festivals in Europe with the likes of Hardwell, Timmy Trumpet, Kygo, The Chainsmokers and many more entertaining a 225,000-strong crowd in the City of Dreams.

“What started off as a party put on by three young guys from Weeze has grown into one of the most important festivals in Europe. We are proud and happy to have once again successfully and peacefully reawakened PAROOKAVILLE with our fantastic team. We get great support in this from our partners, who make our City of Dreams even more vibrant.” – Bernd Dicks

Catering to all music styles, it would have been easier to mention who wasn’t on the lineup this year, with nearly every huge DJ (sets available here) in the realm of techno, hardstyle, mainstream, house and beyond being present across the many immersive, uniquely designed stages. Totalling over 300 artists on the lineup this year, the sold out edition was one for the books to say the least. 225,000 attendees from over 40 countries celebrated in person, whilst the online livestream reached millions of spectators around the world, taking the festival to global heights.

In total, there were over 12 different stages with their own themes to explore, and other unique activations such as a church, City Hall and a senior home to name just a few of the wildest. Round each corner, citizens of the festival were greeted with surprises to make the experience even more dynamic and incomparable to anything else. Aside from this, they could also send postcards back home, take a swim or explore thousands of food options on offer, all of these elements acting as a home away from home.

Florian Krenz, ING Deutschland Sponsoring & Events Manager, spoke on the experience:

“PAROOKAVILLE is a unique event where hundreds of thousands of people can celebrate their passion for electronic music. We are delighted to have been a part of the festival, bringing the attendees on-site and those tuning in digitally PAROOKAVILLE’s special feeling, as well as giving our customers and employees unforgettable moments in the City of Dreams. So we’re looking forward even more to being a part of it all in the years to come.”

Already looking to build momentum and hype for next year, they have announced that the next edition will take place from 19-21 July 2024, and you can find out more information about it via their website. See you there!

Featured image credit: Julian Huke / provided by PAROOKAVILLE