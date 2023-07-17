PAROOKAVILLE completely sells out & announces livestream information

Selling out 225,000 tickets, this upcoming edition marks once of the most successful in PAROOKAVILLE history. For those who can’t be there on 21-23 July, all livestream information has also been announced.

Marking this edition as one of the biggest of the festival’s history and in Europe, PAROOKAVILLE are gearing up to make their 7th edition as memorable as possible. With an estimated 225,000 citizens set to descend on to the city at Weeze Airport to witness 300 artists across 3 days, they have now also announced the livestream information for those at home.

Dear citizens, we are super proud to announce that PAROOKAVILLE 2023 is officially SOLD OUT! 😍 Brace yourselves for an unforgettable weekend filled with madness, love, and joy, surrounded by 225,000 beautiful souls. ❤️

Across 5 stages, those at home can catch every second of the action in collaboration with ING and hosted by Lola Weippert who will also showcase backstage interviews and behind the scenes looks. Switching between the Mainstage, Bill’s Factory, Desert Valley, Time Lab and Cloud Factory, there’s something for every electronic music lover from house to techno, hardstyle to commercial and much more in between. Artists such as Hardwell, Afrojack, Kygo, W&W and hundreds of others will be streamed online 7 hours every day on their YouTube channel. In addition to this, PAROOKAVILLE will also be streamed on TikTok as part of their cooperation.

