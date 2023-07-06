REZZ joins forces with Raven Gray for enticing collaboration ‘Embers’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 167

The Canadian bass music legend, “Space Mom,” and HypnoVizion label head REZZ has shown no signs of slowing down over the summer. From headline shows to debuting several singles such as ‘Signal’ with Grabbitz off of her upcoming album, REZZ is providing another taste of her forthcoming ‘IT’S NOT A PHASE’ EP by calling upon Raven Gray with the release of ‘Embers.’

Isabelle Rezazadeh who goes by the stage name of REZZ needs no formal introduction. After making her massive 2015 debut on Skrillex’s label OWSLA and acquiring millions of streams, her signature hypnotizing bass-induced sound has built a global fan base. Showing no signs of slowing down over the summer, REZZ released several singles such as ‘Signal’ with Grabbitz off of her upcoming album and now she is providing another taste of her forthcoming ‘IT’S NOT A PHASE’ EP by calling upon Raven Gray with the release of ‘Embers.’

With loads of frequencies and stunning vocal melodies, a sense of euphoria is immediately felt right from the beginning. As REZZ and Raven Gray lure listeners in with a fury of bass and subtle instrumentals, this one is a beautiful track that showcases REZZ’s versatility as a music producer. Her forthcoming EP taps into REZZ’s darker roots, embracing the edgy, shadowy sounds reminiscent of her deep-rooted love of punk and emo rock. ‘Embers’ with REZZ and Raven Gray serves as the final single off Rezz’s upcoming goth-themed ‘IT’S NOT A PHASE’ EP and we are loving it.

Listen to the collaboration below and let us know if you are excited for the upcoming album release.

Image Credit: Rukes.com