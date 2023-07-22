SMR LVE team up with Andrew Rayel & Eric Lumiere for stunning new summer anthem ‘Feel Alive’: Listen

By Yotam Dov 137

SMR LVE, the duo known for their infectious melodies and uplifting tunes, have joined forces with trance heavyweight Andrew Rayel and the mesmerizing vocals of Eric Lumiere to bring forth a sensational new summer anthem titled “Feel Alive.” The track has already been making waves at festivals and clubs worldwide, with the official release finally here.

“Feel Alive” captures the essence of seizing the moment and embracing life to the fullest. The song evokes an electrifying energy, with a spine-tingling breakdown that stirs the senses, followed by an explosive final drop that propels hands high into the air.

While SMR LVE and Eric Lumiere have collaborated on previous hits like “Through The Fire,” “Show Me The Light,” and the more recent “Back To Love Again,” this marks their first venture with trance legend Andrew Rayel, resulting in their most monumental release to date.

SMR LVE has been on an unstoppable trajectory, having already released ten singles this year alone. Their album “Flashback Memories,” which dropped in February, has already garnered over 5 million streams in just a few short months. Moreover, their mix compilation “Sunset To Sunrise 2023,” released in June, instantly soared to the coveted #1 spot on Beatport’s trance and mainstage release charts.

In addition to their successes, SMR LVE recently clinched victory in Armada Music’s remix contest for Andrew Rayel’s chart-topping hit, “All Falls Down.” Their remix triumphed over hundreds of submissions from talented producers and DJs worldwide, further solidifying their position in the dance music realm.

With no signs of slowing down, “Feel Alive” is poised to become an explosive sensation, igniting dancefloors worldwide with its infectious energy and undeniable appeal. Andrew Rayel & SMR LVE & Eric Lumiere – Feel Alive is out now on all music platforms. Tune in and immerse yourself in a musical journey that will truly make you “feel alive.”