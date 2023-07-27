Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso epic b2b set lights up Tomorrowland 2023 mainstage: Live

By Yotam Dov 226

As the sun sets on the first day of the second weekend at Tomorrowland 2023, the Mainstage is set for an unprecedented treat. The legendary Swedish DJs Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, former members of Swedish House Mafia, are ready to take the stage for a momentous back-to-back (B2B) set.

This highly-anticipated performance marks a special reunion for Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso at Tomorrowland. The two iconic DJs, known for their groundbreaking contributions to the electronic dance music scene, are set to deliver an extraordinary showcase of their artistry and chemistry.

The Mainstage, illuminated by a kaleidoscope of lights, anticipates a sonic journey like no other. As Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso go B2B, the crowd will be immersed in a cascade of euphoric beats and captivating melodies, reminiscent of their monumental performances together in the past.

Hits like “Don’t You Worry Child,” “Reload,” and “Leave the World Behind” are sure to be featured during their set, creating an atmosphere of nostalgia and celebration. The energy will be electric as the crowd unites to witness this historic moment in dance music history.

Tomorrowland 2023’s first day of the second weekend is about to witness a triumphant and unforgettable spectacle as Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso go B2B on the Mainstage. Get ready to dance, cheer, and embrace the magic as two titans of the electronic music realm grace the stage with their legendary presence.

Image Credit: Vincent Escudero via Flickr | License: