Swedish House Mafia tease new track on Instagram

By Mason Taylor 151

Swedish House Mafia fans were teased with a new song. The group took to Instagram to showcase the new track.

Swedish House Mafia treated fans to a surprise look at their upcoming track. The trio took to Instagram on July 29 to show fans an almost minute-long clip of the track. With large orchestral components and siren-like vocals, the trio left fans impressed yet again. Many EDM lovers commenting on the post highlighted Swedish House Mafia’s change in style, moving away from the typical sounds known of the group. Many applauded the group for the change of focus for the track, noting similarities to Avicii and his frequent switching up of styles to keep things fresh. Sebastian Ingrosso could be found replying to comments on the teaser’s post showing just as much excitement for the track as the fans themselves. Other artists popped in to show their support as well, such as Salvatore Ganacci and Connie Constance.

When asked when fans could hear the full track, Sebastian replied,

“Very soon …”

Another fan asked for the track to be played during their set at the Kappa FuturFestival, to which Sebastian replied cryptically with only emojis.

Fans going to see Swedish House Mafia on their current tour may have a chance at hearing a complete version of the song. The group can be seen touring the festival circuit until the end of the year, with periodic breaks for Sebastian Ingrosso, Axwell, and Steve Angello to do solo shows. The trio next performs together on July 23 in Ibiza. Fans may not need to wait for the trio’s next performance, however, as both Axwell and Steve Angello have performances coming up sooner than Swedish House Mafias’ next show.

If this single is the next release from the group, it would mark their second song of the year. The group previously released See The Light last month, their first track of the year. The music video for which was released on the same day as the teaser.

Image Credit: Rukes.com