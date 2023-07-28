The Chainsmokers and Shenseea share love regrets on ‘My Bad’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 116

The Chainsmokers’ rise to the forefront of the electronic music and pop genres is fueled by their ability to write infectious melodies as they tell tales of love and hurt, often alongside incredible guest vocalists such as Halsey and Chris Martin of Coldplay. While the formula remains in place, the duo of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart are exploring rhythms and styles beyond their future house orchestrations that have defined much of their success.

While The Chainsmokers wasted no time in teasing their fifth album following the release of So Far, So Good in May of 2022, they have so far held off on providing any album details and just releasing a slew of singles to their global fanbase. This time around, the duo enlists the services of Shenseea to provide the counterpoint to the story of heartbreak Drew Taggart delivers in the new single, My Bad. As the chorus approaches, Taggart delivers an apology of sorts, proclaiming, “My bad, I didn’t mean to fall in love like that, and you don’t even need to say it back.” It is heartbreaking in its sincerity yet undeniably catchy, providing yet another topline that will have audiences singing together en masse when the song is played live.

Taggart’s refrain of hurt and apology is countered by the words of Shenseea as she replies with, “Don’t go thinking like that, you know I want you so bad,” a give-and-take that response that rivals that of the group’s mega-hit, Closer. The music on My Bad follows the duo’s recent evolution, pushing further into rhythms and production that offer more groove and R&B rhythms than the future house sound that shapes much of their catalog. It creates an energy and atmosphere that elevates the vocals and lyrics, allowing the music to ebb and flow along with the emotions that run through the track.