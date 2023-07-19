The Chemical Brothers announce new album ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’

By Yotam Dov 415

The legendary electronic music duo, The Chemical Brothers, has exciting news for their fans as they announce the release of their latest album, “For That Beautiful Feeling.” Set to hit the shelves on September 8, this album promises to be a captivating journey through the signature soundscapes that have made the duo a staple in the electronic music scene.

To give fans a taste of what’s in store, The Chemical Brothers have released a visually stunning music video for the track “Live Again.” Directed by the band’s longtime collaborators Dom & Nic, the video is a visual feast that complements the music’s ethereal vibe. With its captivating visuals and otherworldly atmosphere, the video is a testament to the duo’s ability to create a multisensory experience for their audience.

“For That Beautiful Feeling” is a follow-up to their 2019 album “No Geography,” which received critical acclaim and further solidified The Chemical Brothers’ position as pioneers in the electronic music genre. This upcoming album promises to build upon their legacy and deliver a fresh and exhilarating sonic adventure.

One of the most anticipated tracks on the album is “Skipping Like a Stone,” featuring the iconic artist Beck. The collaboration between these two musical powerhouses is undoubtedly a match made in heaven and is sure to be a standout moment on the record.

Furthermore, fans can look forward to another exciting release from The Chemical Brothers in the form of a new book about their illustrious history. This book, scheduled to be released in October, will undoubtedly provide an insightful and nostalgic look into the duo’s journey through the ever-changing landscape of electronic music.

The Chemical Brothers’ “For That Beautiful Feeling” is now available for pre-order, giving fans the opportunity to be among the first to experience the album’s mesmerizing tracks. As September 8 draws near, the anticipation for this musical masterpiece continues to grow. Brace yourself for an extraordinary sonic adventure as The Chemical Brothers once again push the boundaries of electronic music with their unmatched artistry and innovation.

Full Tracklist for “For That Beautiful Feeling”:

01 Intro

02 Live Again [ft. Halo Maud]

03 No Reason

04 Goodbye

05 Fountains

06 Magic Wand

07 The Weight

08 Skipping Like a Stone [ft. Beck]

09 The Darkness That You Fear (Harvest Mix)

10 Feels Like I Am Dreaming

11 For That Beautiful Feeling [ft. Halo Maud]

Image Credit: The Chemical Brothers (Press) by Hamish Brown & Illustration by Ruffmercy / Provided by Outside Organisation