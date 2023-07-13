The death of MF DOOM: NHS Trust acknowledges mistakes in treatment

By Lewis Mulligan 212

NHS Trust has apologized for the substandard treatment provided to MF DOOM, leading to his unfortunate passing on October 31, 2020.

MF DOOM, known by his real name Dumile Daniel Thompson, passed away suddenly three years ago after being hospitalized at St. James’ University Hospital in Leeds due to an adverse reaction to blood pressure medication.

Dumile, who already suffered from various health conditions such as kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and Hepatitis B, tragically lost his life as a result of oxygen deprivation to his brain caused by a severe allergic reaction to the blood pressure medication, leading to swelling of his throat and tongue. During the inquest into the death of MF DOOM, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust acknowledged the existence of “missed opportunities” in his treatment for angioedema, a condition characterized by sudden swelling often triggered by an allergic reaction.

The Guardian reports that assistant coroner Janine Wolstenholme stated that the care plan created in the hospital lacked sufficient detail, and doctors were mistakenly reassured about MF DOOM’s condition when his health seemed to improve a few days prior. While his reaction was rare, Wolstenholme acknowledged that angioedema is more common among smokers and individuals of African-Caribbean descent, both of which applied to Dumile.

Dr. Hamish McLure, Chief Medical Officer of Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, expressed his condolences and offered an apology in a statement, saying, “I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Daniel’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. I apologize for the substandard care he received. Following his tragic death, we conducted a thorough investigation into the incident, and the report has been shared with Daniel’s family. As a result, we have implemented several measures, and the lessons learned from this case will be incorporated into the teaching curriculum across various clinical specialties. We also support the coroner’s recommendation for clearer national guidelines and increased awareness in this area.”

Daniel Dumile was born in London and raised in Long Island, New York. He began his DJing journey in third grade and started performing under the name Zev Love X during his late teens. Initially, he was part of the politically-charged rap group KMD alongside his brother, who tragically lost his life in an accident two years later. After his brother’s death, Dumile retreated from the public eye and music scene, only to reemerge in the late 1990s at an open mic event in Manhattan. Unannounced, he took the stage wearing a stocking over his face. This iconic mask, inspired by the Marvel character Doctor Doom, became his trademark.

With his album “Madvillainy,” DOOM made his entry into the Billboard Top 200. He also made notable guest appearances on tracks by Gorillaz, the Avalanches, BadBadNotGood, and Wilma Archer (and was working on an EP with Flying Lotus at the time of his passing).

DOOM’s talent as a lyricist was undeniable, and his unique style was characterized by single-syllable rhymes. He revolutionized rap with his disjointed, scattered rhymes and skillfully sampled clips from obscure sources. His influence can be seen in the works of Tyler the Creator, Earl Sweatshirt, Westside Gunn, and many others. Following his death, friends of MF DOOM successfully campaigned to have a street named after him in Long Beach, New York City, where the rapper grew up. The street is now known as KMD-MF DOOM WAY, paying tribute to his legacy.

Remembering the extraordinary talent of MF DOOM, we encourage you to revisit his iconic album “Madvillainy” as a testament to his unmatched artistry.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image credit: flickr | possan | Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)