The Prodigy set to close Boomtown 2023

By Milan Zeisler 498

Boomtown has announced The Prodigy is set to close the 2023 edition of the festival.

The Boomtown festival in Winchester (UK) has reached a very new chapter in its history for its 15th anniversary, as it was recently announced on social media that The Prodigy will be the closing act for the Aug 9th through 13th weekend. Not surprisingly, they treated this information as a separate news item as organized had engaged in a “decades-long pursuit” of the group thanks to immense pressure from fans.

Interestingly, this will be the band’s first return to Winchester since they last played here in 1992 at the Vision Rave Festival at Popham Airfield. The festival has been teasing the big announcement for weeks, and it was only officially announced on 29 June, and the rest of the acts will only be announced the day before the festival, leaving fans in for a surprise. Boomtown (also known as the Boomtown Fair) is a very prestigious festival in the UK with a capacity of 66,000 people, and although it has moved around prior to 2009, it has been firmly based in Winchester since 2011.

“The Prodigy’s energy, immense production value, and influence in the rave scene make them the perfect match for Boomtown, and I’m over the moon that we’ve been able to finally get this nailed down and can now share the exciting news. The Prodigy are the most Boomtown band on the planet.”, said Luke Mitchell, the Co-Founder of Boomtown.

The Prodigy has released a long list of their UK tour dates this month, starting in Glasgow, followed by the Boomtown party in Winchester, and then cities such as Leeds, Brighton, Cardiff, and Birmingham. London will be the close of the series on 24 November, where they will play ahead of the Alexandra Palace. The band will also be playing at the EXIT Festival 2023 in Serbia next week (6-9 July), alongside names such as Skrillex, Alesso, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Eric Prydz, and others.

Image Credit: Silver Blu3 via Flickr | License: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)