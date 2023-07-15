Tomorrowland 2023: Discovering the Hidden Gems of the Lineup

There’s a lot to take in when it comes to the Tomorrowland 2023 lineup, and there are some hidden gems that are worth witnessing should you find the time.

Every year Tomorrowland delivers the most comprehensive dance music lineup on the planet, with countless stages offering up many different sub genres of music for festival goers to enjoy across each weekend. With lots to see and do around the festival grounds, its almost impossible to be able to take in the full experience. To maximise your time in Boom, its well worth traversing the many stages that Tomorrowland has to offer, as you never know what you might find. To help you out, we’ve put a list of artists you should check out, should you be looking for something to refresh your musical palette away from the mainstage!

WEEKEND 1:

Thursday 20 July – Amber Broos

The Gathering (21:00 to 22:00)

For those camping at the festival, Thursday offers up the earliest opportunity to get on the dance floor at The Gathering stage which sets the precedent for what is to come each weekend. As for the lineup that day, the two final acts are still to be unveiled as a surprise, however, in the build up to those sets you’ll find young local techno talent Amber Broos. Brandishing innovative industrial sounds, the Belgian is sure to send the crowd into a frenzy as the atmosphere rises on the first day of the festival. Listen out for her tracks such as ‘Watch Me’ and ‘Idolize’, which are sure to captivate the masses.

Friday 21 July – Monrroe & Duskee

The Rose Garden (13:30 to 15:00)

As the festival grounds fully open up and the music gets going, The Rose Garden will play host to a whole plethora of talent, showcasing some of the most promising talent on the bass scene. Those include liquid drum and bass DJ and producer Monrroe and MC Duskee, who are garnering a reputation for some of their latest output on various record labels. Having just combined for a collaboration called ‘Reluctant’, they’ll offer up elements of respite in melody and energy in the beat. If you’re looking to slowly channel the hectic energy of Tomorrowland, this could be the set for you.

Saturday 22 July – Colyn

Freedom (15:00 to 16:30)

Colyn continues to push music boundaries with his music, and he gets a chance to demonstrate that once again with a set on the Freedom stage on Saturday. The stage is a perfect fit for him, with his expansive synthetic sounds bound to fill the space and provide euphoric moments for those gathered there in the late afternoon. As with most DJs on the Tomorrowland lineup, he will be bound to have new music on offer as his sets often take you on an unexpected journey of sonic bliss. In essence, the makeup of his music in combination with the incredible production of the Freedom stage is something you’ll simply have to witness for yourself.

Sunday 23 July – Guz

Terra Solis (16:00 to 17:30)

Guz is fast becoming one of the most revered DJs on the tech house circuit having dropped a number of infectious records in recent years. He’ll be taking to the decks on the Sunday over on the Terra Solis stage to revitalise some tired legs as weekend one of the festival start to near its conclusion. The stage itself will channel the energy of the desert and things will sure be hotting up as the Dutchman will have popular productions such as ‘Set U Free’ and ‘Dance Kinda Close’ on hand to keep you moving. If you’re not so familiar with the tech house scene, perhaps he’ll provide you with the perfect insight in what it truly offers.

WEEKEND 2:

Thursday 27 July – Henri PFR

The Gathering (19:30 to 20:30)

As weekend two of the festival swings around, campers will congregate at The Gathering stage once more to take in even more of the eclectic sounds that the Tomorrowland lineup has to offer. Championing Belgian talent again, Henri PFR is set to take control as the crowds wait eagerly for two more special guests to appear later into the night. Offering up a diverse dance-pop discography, Henri will have something for everyone with tracks like ‘The Feeling’ and his collaboration with Robin Schulz, ‘Wave Goodbye’, set to be among the highlights as he brings the party vibe up a notch.

Friday 28 July – Cat Dealers

The Library (16:00 to 17:00)

As momentum picks up on the final weekend, brotherly DJ duo Cat Dealers will have lots to give during their set on the famous Library stage on Friday. Lugui and Pedro carry with them a sophisticated sound, but a very diverse one at that which allows them to play the unexpected during their set. Expect many twists and turns from track to track if you take the time to go and check them out; from vocal anthems to electro/bass house stompers, they have it all in their arsenal. Keep an ear out for their latest single ‘Thinking About You’, which has been garnering particular attention!

Saturday 29 July – Amy Wiles B2B Leena Punks

Crystal Garden (15:00 to 16:00)

Anjunabeats mainstay Amy Wiles will bring her magical sounds to the fray alongside rising DJ and producer Leena Punks to fit in with the madness of the Crystal Garden stage. With a wealth of stunning productions behind them, you can expect this all-female duo act to combine for something truly memorable across their hour long slot. Brandishing slightly different styles, you can look forward to a set that is bound to sound very different at the end from when it starts; something bound to satisfy a range of music taste buds so keep an ear out for them.

Sunday 30 July – Justus

Rise (17:00 to 18:00)

Before the festival reaches its full gone conclusion, Sunday will throw up some the most memorable sets as the emotion of events reaches its pinnacle. Those lucky enough to play on the final day on the Rise stage will include some of the finest names spearheading the Future Rave sound right now, including young producer Justus. Embracing the rave to its true extent, the Dutch producer’s productions carry some force, as so will push the sound system to the max. If you’re looking for something a little heavier, then the unrelenting rave sound of Justus will provide you with just that final kick to see you through to the days end.

